J.Lo Wore Two Reformation Dresses For Her Paris Honeymoon – And They’re Still Available To Buy

So to Paris, Bennifer's honeymoon location of choice. As the newlyweds wandered through the city, sauntering arm-in-arm around the sunny courtyard of the Louvre, we couldn't help but notice her outfit formula of choice. A summer dress with killer heels.

©Getty

For yesterday's outing, J.Lo chose a hot pink halter neck dress that - styled with stacked platforms from Andrea Wazen, and her favourite pendants by Foundrae - was playful and yet polished enough for a viewing appointment with the Mona Lisa. On Saturday, she wore the same pairing: a linen sundress and suede mules, the easiest way to nail the high-fashion, low-effort wardrobe on holiday.

And, in an unexpected yet excellent turn of events, both the dresses are from Reformation, the mid-market brand where you can get a brilliant out-of-office/wedding guest dress for under £300. J.Lo's hot pink halter neck, the Stassie, is still available in all sizes apart from 16. While the Tagliatelle, the linen dress, is only available in a 4 (although the white and blush check versions are available in all sizes).

If you're about to head on holiday, you know what to do.