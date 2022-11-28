The Best Kids’ Shoes To Shop In The Cyber Monday Sales, Including Up To 50% Off Clarks Shoes

It's no secret that having kids is expensive. With rising costs of childcare, rising costs of living and rising costs of, well, everything else, who can blame us for wanting to save a bit of cash where we can? Buying cheap often means you'll end up buying again, so we're always on the lookout for higher-quality items made to last.
With children growing out clothes and shoes faster than we snapped up the Sephora advent calendar, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are the ideal time to save a bit of money on some of the essentials, such as kids' shoes.
So, whether they're in need of a new pair of school shoes or a decent pair of winter boots to get them through December (hello, wellies season), there are some brilliant discounts to be had right now (yep, still!) from some top retailers.
1. Clarks Crown Loop Kid Walnut Suede
These cosy suede boots are ideal for when the temperatures drop, and they currently have 32% off.
2. Clarks Etch Beam Kid Black Patent
The popularity of ballet pumps comes and goes, but they're always a great option for a kids' school shoe.
3. Clarks Astrol Lace Toddler Berry Patent
Perfect for a Christmas day outfit, these berry patent boots are made to last.
4. Joules Kids' Wellington Boots
Let your little one splash to their heart's content in these Joules wellies.
5. Vans Black & White Old Skool V Toddler Trainers
There's nothing cuter than a tiny pair of Vans, and there's 22% off this pair from Schuh.
6. Converse Black All Star Lo Toddler Trainers
Ok, there might be one thing cuter than a pair of Vans - a pair of tiny Converse.
7. JoJo Maman Bébé Startrite Brown Fox Pre Walker Shoes
These fox pre-walker shoes are discounted currently - with over £12 off.
8. Nike Air Max 270 Baby & Toddler Shoe
BIG air, for little feet.
9. Adidas Fortarun Shoes
Great for all their little adventures. Spend £50 or more on selected items at Adidas and you’ll get an extra 20% off at checkout.
10. Clarks Crest Aero Toddler Navy Leather
Another smart staple, these are great for Christenings or special occasions.
11. Clarks Crown Halo Toddler Tan Leather
Stomp around in style with these leather boots, which have £14 off.