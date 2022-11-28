  1. Home
  2. Life
  3. Parenting

The Best Kids’ Shoes To Shop In The Cyber Monday Sales, Including Up To 50% Off Clarks Shoes

Plus discounts from Schuh, Nike and more.

kids sale shoes
by Jade Moscrop |
Posted

It's no secret that having kids is expensive. With rising costs of childcare, rising costs of living and rising costs of, well, everything else, who can blame us for wanting to save a bit of cash where we can? Buying cheap often means you'll end up buying again, so we're always on the lookout for higher-quality items made to last.

With children growing out clothes and shoes faster than we snapped up the Sephora advent calendar, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are the ideal time to save a bit of money on some of the essentials, such as kids' shoes.

So, whether they're in need of a new pair of school shoes or a decent pair of winter boots to get them through December (hello, wellies season), there are some brilliant discounts to be had right now (yep, still!) from some top retailers.

Kids' shoes sales from across the web:

Clarks sale

Schuh sale

JoJo Maman Bébé sale

Amazon sale

John Lewis sale

Adidas sale

Nike sale

SHOP: The Best Kids Sale Shoes To Shop Right Now

1. Clarks Crown Loop Kid Walnut Suede

Clarks Crown Loop Kid Walnut Suede

Buy now

These cosy suede boots are ideal for when the temperatures drop, and they currently have 32% off.

2. Clarks Etch Beam Kid Black Patent

Clarks Etch Beam Kid Black Patent

Buy now

The popularity of ballet pumps comes and goes, but they're always a great option for a kids' school shoe.

3. Clarks Astrol Lace Toddler Berry Patent

Clarks Astrol Lace Toddler Berry Patent

Buy now

Perfect for a Christmas day outfit, these berry patent boots are made to last.

4. Joules Kids' Wellington Boots

Joules Kids' Wellington Boots
Amazon

Buy now

Let your little one splash to their heart's content in these Joules wellies.

5. Vans Black & White Old Skool V Toddler Trainers

Vans Black & White Old Skool V Toddler Trainers

Buy now

There's nothing cuter than a tiny pair of Vans, and there's 22% off this pair from Schuh.

6. Converse Black All Star Lo Toddler Trainers

Converse Black All Star Lo Toddler Trainers

Buy now

Ok, there might be one thing cuter than a pair of Vans - a pair of tiny Converse.

7. JoJo Maman Bébé Startrite Brown Fox Pre Walker Shoes

JoJo Maman Bébé Startrite Brown Fox Pre Walker Shoes

Buy now

These fox pre-walker shoes are discounted currently - with over £12 off.

8. Nike Air Max 270 Baby & Toddler Shoe

Nike Air Max 270 Baby & Toddler Shoe

Buy now

BIG air, for little feet.

9. Adidas Fortarun Shoes

Adidas Fortarun Shoes

Buy now

Great for all their little adventures. Spend £50 or more on selected items at Adidas and you’ll get an extra 20% off at checkout.

10. Clarks Crest Aero Toddler Navy Leather

Clarks Crest Aero Toddler Navy Leather

Buy now

Another smart staple, these are great for Christenings or special occasions.

11. Clarks Crown Halo Toddler Tan Leather

Clarks Crown Halo Toddler Tan Leather

Buy now

Stomp around in style with these leather boots, which have £14 off.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us