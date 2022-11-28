The Best Kids’ Shoes To Shop In The Cyber Monday Sales, Including Up To 50% Off Clarks Shoes

It's no secret that having kids is expensive. With rising costs of childcare, rising costs of living and rising costs of, well, everything else, who can blame us for wanting to save a bit of cash where we can? Buying cheap often means you'll end up buying again, so we're always on the lookout for higher-quality items made to last.

With children growing out clothes and shoes faster than we snapped up the Sephora advent calendar, the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are the ideal time to save a bit of money on some of the essentials, such as kids' shoes.

So, whether they're in need of a new pair of school shoes or a decent pair of winter boots to get them through December (hello, wellies season), there are some brilliant discounts to be had right now (yep, still!) from some top retailers.