The Best Fashion Wellies To Ease You Through The Rain (And Some Are Even Available On Amazon Prime Day)

There's going to come a time this autumn when a pair of wellies is non-negotiable, whether you're going for a country walk or just trying to do the school drop-off without getting soaked. Luckily, fashion seems to be one step ahead with designers backing the rubber boot in a big way. It might be fashion's favourite functional new hero since the workout legging – and now they're catwalk-approved.
Luxury brands have been banking on these practical shoes in a big way (Chanel, JW Anderson, Jimmy Choo, they've all made high-fashion versions of the welly). Earlier this year, Ugg released a whole host of rubber clogs and rain boots (aptly-named the 'Drizlita') in acid-brights. Iris Law was quick to snap them up, matching her lime rubber boots to her bandana. The cool-girl way to do matchy-matchy accessories, no?
If there's a pair which have managed to reach cult status (and continue to crop up on Instagram), it's Bottega Veneta's BV Puddle Boots, a clumpy rubber ankle style with a pumped-up sole.
It's not just designer brands who are in on all the fashion-welly action. The high street is coming through with plenty more affordable options, too. As is Amazon Prime Day, which has some brilliant wellies from one of the most reliable brands when it comes to rubber boots: Joules.
SHOP: The Best Joules Wellies In The Amazon Prime Day Sale
1. Kelly Welly Gloss Rain Boot, WAS £44.95 NOW £22.63
View offer
2. Wellibob Gloss Wellington Boots, WAS £39.95 NOW £33.21
View offer
3. Wellibob Rain Boot, WAS £39.95 NOW £22.02
View offer
4. Coniston Rain Boot, WAS £99.95 NOW £49.66
View offer
5. Pop On Rain Boot, WAS £37.95 NOW £15.72
View offer
Finally, a reason to get excited about dressing for wet weather.
SHOP: The Best Waterproof Boots
Prepare for the wet weather and festival season all in one.
Easy to wear and go-with-everything. Wear with floaty summer dresses for warm wet days or wear with chunky knits and jeans on days when the weather does not come through.
Ugg's Drizlita boots in zesty key lime will brighten the most drizzly days.
Tough rain boots but make it fashion, ASOS' rain boots in this breezy shade of lilac will finish any outfit.
These robust boots are lined with soft scuba fabric for warmth and cushioning, and the heavy-duty sole has enough grip to avoid any slips. Developed in collaboration with Swedish rainwear experts Tretorn, you can also expect the best in water-resistance and durability.
Add a splash of colour to any oppressive grey skies with tomato red Hunter wellies.
These affordable boots are the kind of classic all-weather, knee-high, patent welly that will never go out of style, and should be considered a wardrobe staple.
Everlane has thought of everything when it comes to the ultimate rain boot. The non slip-resistant tread, a cushioned insole for walkable comfort, plus the stretch side panels and pull tabs for an easy slide-on, and plenty of room for thick socks.
The chicest wellington boots there ever were. Nautical but nice and perfect for sashaying through puddles.
Two big hitters come together, Hunter and Killing Eve, for a collaboration we never knew we needed. Complete with side pouch for any loose change or maybe lipstick?
Rubber boots fit for a heroine, the Hunter x Killing Eve tall rubber boots in Mawson Creek Brown will get you through any all-weather scenarios.
Jimmy Choo brings us the classiest rain boots around. These will last you a lifetime in the style stakes.