The Best Fashion Wellies To Ease You Through The Rain (And Some Are Even Available On Amazon Prime Day)

by Hannah Banks-Walker and Julia Harvey |

There's going to come a time this autumn when a pair of wellies is non-negotiable, whether you're going for a country walk or just trying to do the school drop-off without getting soaked. Luckily, fashion seems to be one step ahead with designers backing the rubber boot in a big way. It might be fashion's favourite functional new hero since the workout legging – and now they're catwalk-approved.

Luxury brands have been banking on these practical shoes in a big way (Chanel, JW Anderson, Jimmy Choo, they've all made high-fashion versions of the welly). Earlier this year, Ugg released a whole host of rubber clogs and rain boots (aptly-named the 'Drizlita') in acid-brights. Iris Law was quick to snap them up, matching her lime rubber boots to her bandana. The cool-girl way to do matchy-matchy accessories, no?

Iris Law wearing Ugg's Tasman X ©Getty

If there's a pair which have managed to reach cult status (and continue to crop up on Instagram), it's Bottega Veneta's BV Puddle Boots, a clumpy rubber ankle style with a pumped-up sole.

Bottega's Puddle Boots ©Getty

It's not just designer brands who are in on all the fashion-welly action. The high street is coming through with plenty more affordable options, too. As is Amazon Prime Day, which has some brilliant wellies from one of the most reliable brands when it comes to rubber boots: Joules.

Finally, a reason to get excited about dressing for wet weather.