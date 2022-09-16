The Queen’s Eight Grandchildren Will Stand Side By Side At Her Lying-In-State Vigil

A vigil requires those to stand in quiet contemplation around the coffin as a mark of respect. The Queen's eight grandchildren are reportedly all very keen to participate in the vigil - just as their parents are doing this evening. It is thought the vigil will last for 15 minutes.

In a U-turn decision by royal family, Prince Harry will be able to wear his military uniform for the proceedings. Palace officials reportedly intervened on the behalf of the Duke of Sussex after public outcry. Exceptions were made for Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, who is no longer a working royal, but will still be able to wear his military uniform as a 'special mark of respect' for the Queen.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and Royal patronages by Buckingham Palace after a New York judge ruled he would face trial over accusations he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was a teenager. Andrew agreed an out of court settlement with Giuffre, an American woman who had been a victim of Epstein and who had accused Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. Andrew denied any wrongdoing and was not charged with any crime.

Is Prince Harry allowed to wear his military uniform?

Prince Harry, who served on two tours of Afghanistan, had previously been denied the opportunity to wear his military uniform as he is also no longer officially a working royal. On January 2020 the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their decision to 'step back' as senior members of the royal family. Ever since then, they have divided their time between the US and UK, and have become financially independent. Despite being a former Army Officer, Prince Harry has been in 'civilian dress’ for official events, including when he escorted the late Queen's coffin on Wednesday to Westminster Hall.

But reports claim that Palace officials have now had a change of heart on the matter and he will now wear his uniform. While William will join him in military dress, the other grandchildren will be in mourning suits and dark formal dresses with decorations.

Other members of the Royal family will also be in attendance at the vigil. The King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex will mount guard at the four corners of the catafalque in Westminster Hall for the 15-minute vigil.