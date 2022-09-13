Prince Harry Is Forbidden From Wearing His Military Uniform To The Queen’s Vigil – But Prince Andrew Can

Prince Harry has been banned from wearing his military uniform to the Queen’s Vigil at the lying in state. However, Prince Andrew – who was disgraced for accusations of sexual assault against him and his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, has been permitted to wear his.

The Duke Of Sussex, who completed two tours of front line duty in Afghanistan, will wear ‘civilian dress’ for all of the official events that mourn the Queen—including her funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.

Usually, only working royals are permitted to dress in uniform at ceremonial occasions. Meaning Harry and Andrew have both been in civilian dress for Queen Elizabeth’s Cathedral service in Edinburgh and the coffin’s procession to Westminster Hall.

Yet, an exception has been made for Prince Andrew, who will get to wear his uniform as a ‘special mark of respect’ for the Queen as he stands guard of her coffin alongside King Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward during the next Vigil of the Princes later this week.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and Royal patronages by Buckingham Palace after a New York judge ruled he would face trial over accusations he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre when she was a teenager. Andrew agreed an out of court settlement with Giuffre, an American woman who had been a victim of Epstein and who had accused Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager. Andrew denied any wrongdoing and was not found guilty of any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile Prince Harry, who lost his honorary military appointments and Royal patronages after he stepped down as a senior member of the Royal Family by choice, has not been allowed to wear his well-earned military uniform, a source has confirmed to reporters.

On Monday, Prince Harry recalled the memories of his granny, Queen Elizabeth, attending his passing out parade in 2006 when he officially became a British Army officer: 'Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,’ he wrote.

'I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

'Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.'