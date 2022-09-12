Prince Harry’s Touching Tribute To The Queen: ‘Thank You For Your Infectious Smile’

Prince Harry has paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother, following her passing last week. In the emotional tribute to his 'Commander-in-Chief,' the Duke of Sussex commended her remarkable 70-year reign and touched on fond memories and conversations they shared. Prince Harry's tribute follows on from the statement made by his brother, the Prince of Wales.

The Duke of Sussex's full statement reads: 'In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen—and in mourning her loss—we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

'Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: "Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"

'Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

'I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

'Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile . We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.'

The Duke of Sussex and Her Majesty had a very special relationship filled with fun, laughter and pranks. Who could forget their funny sketch alongside the Obama’s during the 2016 Invictus Games?

Despite concerns for their bond since he chose to step back from senior royal duties, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry remained close and often video-called during lockdown so Her Majesty could see Harry’s eldest child, Archie – Lilibet wasn’t born at the time, but her name is sweet nod to the Queen, clearly a huge influence on Harry’s life.

‘I’ve spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years,’ Harry said during his explosive March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. ‘My grandmother and I have a really good relationship and an understanding. And I have a deep respect for her. She’s my Colonel-in-chief, right? She always will be.’