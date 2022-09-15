What Were The Queen’s Favourite TV Shows?

Gallery Queen Elizabeth II's Favourite TV Shows

CREDIT: BBC

Yes, the Queen had Strictly Come Dancing fever like the rest of us! Strictly Come Dancing contestant JJ Chalmers competed in the 2020 series. The television presenter and Invictus Games medallist also had a connection to the Royal Family as his father, John Chalmers, was once the Queen’s Chaplin.

During an interview with Huw Edwards, JJ shared a sweet anecdote and revealed the Queen was a Strictly fan. He said, 'And actually, I’ve never said this one, but one of the most lovely things I’ve ever seen was, following the death of her husband my father had obviously written to her and she returned a letter which was typed and had all the expected notes within it. But at the bottom was a handwritten message that said, “I’ve just realised that the JJ Chalmers that I’ve been watching on the coverage of my husband’s funeral is the same JJ Chalmers that you told me of being injured all those years ago."'

‘And also a line that said, "And the same JJ Chalmers that I enjoyed watching on Strictly Come Dancing."' He added, 'So yes she has two things actually, she has an incredible memory but she also watches Strictly Come Dancing.’