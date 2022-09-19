Today the nation witnessed the historic funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. After a remarkable 70-year reign and lying in state for four and a half days - the late monarch will soon be laid to rest. King Charles III alongside senior members of the Royal Family, world leaders and celebrities gathered together in Westminster Abbey today to pay their final respects to Her Majesty.
The service began with a procession following the Queen's coffin from Westminster Hall, where she has been lying in state, to Westminster Abbey where the service was held. Mourners lined the mall and the long walk to catch a glimpse of the procession. King Charles III and other members of the Royal family walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin before and after the funeral service at Westminster Abbey.
The King walked alongside Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward just behind him. They were followed by the Queen’s grandsons, Peter Phillips, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry. Next in the procession was the late Queen’s son-in-law, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester, her cousin, and her nephew, the Earl of Snowdon
Also joining the funeral service was the Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest children - Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. It is believed that the palace 'encouraged' their presence to reinforce the strength of the monarchy. It was ultimately a 'collective family decision.'
The funeral service is followed by a Committal service held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle starting a 4pm. This service is a more intimate ceremony where the Royal family members will give their final goodbyes before the burial.
With many poignant moments, a touching eulogy and the Royal family united in grief - here are the key picture moments from the day:
Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral In Pictures
The Coldstream Guards travel along The Mall on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles III during State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.
Members of the crowd on The Mall listen during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte in front of the coffin during the State Funeral
A young boy climbs onto a lamppost to get a better view during the procession of the State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Princess Beatrice of York looks emotional as she follows the cortège of the late Queen Elizabeth II as it is pulled past the Houses of Parliament.
Princess Charlotte at Westminster Abbey.
Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales.
Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips arrive at Westminster Abbey.
Members of the crowd hold up a commemorative copy of the Metro Newspaper as they gather at Horse Guards Avenue ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, (2nd row L to R) Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey.
Children view flower arrangements left outside Windsor Castle as they wait for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to arrive.
A member of the Royal Navy at Westminster Abbey ahead of the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Buckingham Palace household staff pay their respects during the State Funeral.
A member of the British military wears Queen's Elizabeth emblem.
A flag of the United Kingdom displaying the message 'Thank you' is seen as Members of the public look on.
A member of the Coldstream Guards is seen walking past a bed of flowers during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen's Corgi's Muick and Sandy on their walk today.