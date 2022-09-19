Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral In Pictures

Today the nation witnessed the historic funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. After a remarkable 70-year reign and lying in state for four and a half days - the late monarch will soon be laid to rest. King Charles III alongside senior members of the Royal Family, world leaders and celebrities gathered together in Westminster Abbey today to pay their final respects to Her Majesty.

The service began with a procession following the Queen's coffin from Westminster Hall, where she has been lying in state, to Westminster Abbey where the service was held. Mourners lined the mall and the long walk to catch a glimpse of the procession. King Charles III and other members of the Royal family walked solemnly behind the Queen’s coffin before and after the funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

The King walked alongside Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward just behind him. They were followed by the Queen’s grandsons, Peter Phillips, Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry. Next in the procession was the late Queen’s son-in-law, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke of Gloucester, her cousin, and her nephew, the Earl of Snowdon

Also joining the funeral service was the Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest children - Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. It is believed that the palace 'encouraged' their presence to reinforce the strength of the monarchy. It was ultimately a 'collective family decision.'

The funeral service is followed by a Committal service held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle starting a 4pm. This service is a more intimate ceremony where the Royal family members will give their final goodbyes before the burial.

With many poignant moments, a touching eulogy and the Royal family united in grief - here are the key picture moments from the day: