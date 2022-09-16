Next Monday, the world will witness a historic event. Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral goes ahead from 11am on what is now a bank holiday, with people travelling from all over the world to pay their respects to the Queen.

As more details about the Queen’s funeral plans emerge, there is one question many are now asking: Who will attend? ‘The Queen’s funeral guests’ is a popular search term on Google, as well as ‘Who will be at the Queen’s funeral?’.

Who will be at the Queen’s funeral?

According to the BBC, invitations to the Queen’s funeral went out last weekend, with 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries expected to attend. The Westminster Abbey has a 2,200 person capacity, with 2,000 guests invited alongside the Royal Family.

Which royal family members will be at the Queen's funeral?

Of course the Queen's children - King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward - will all be present at the funeral, as well as their respective spouses - Camilla, the Queen Consort; Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Sir Tim Laurence.

That's alongside the Queen's grandchildren - Prince William, Price Harry, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Details about the attendance of Queen's great grandchildren are not yet confirmed.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will pay their respects too at the funeral, and the Duke of York's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, is also expected to attend.

Other Royals expected to attend include Queen Elizabeth II's cousins - the Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester.

Which foreign royal families will be at the Queen's funeral?

So far, it’s confirmed that members of various European royal families will fly over, including those from Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Monaco. Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde have confirmed they will attend, as have King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and his wife, Queen Maxima, along with his mother, former Dutch queen Princess Beatrix. King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain have also accepted an invitation.

Which world leaders will be at the Queen's funeral?

US president Joe Biden (with First Lady Jill Biden) is confirmed to attend; however it’s not yet known whether former presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama will go. Reports suggest that the Obamas will have received a private invite, but so far that is all speculation.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have confirmed, as well as Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. That’s alongside the world leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and India. South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have also confirmed their attendance – as has Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

European world leaders are confirmed too, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian President Sergio Mattarella, as well European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Further leaders expected are Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Chinese President Xi Jinping, who had not left China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic up until last week, is said to have been invited but ‘considering sending a high-level delegation’ according to China’s foreign ministry. Iran is expected to be represented at an ambassadorial level.

Who are the special guests invited to the Queen's funeral?

The PA news agency has confirmed that all holders of the Victoria Cross or George Cross will be able to attend the Queen's funeral, which is the highest military award for bravery in the field.

Jacinda Amey, who risked her life to pull a friend to safety amid a great white shark attack when she was just 23, is one of 10 guests that New Zealand will bring along to the funeral. Also in attendance will be Willie Apiata, a special forces soldier who won the Victoria Cross for his bravery under fire while fighting in Afghanistan.

While countries outside of the Commonwealth have been limited to two guests, those within it have the same aforementioned privileges.

The Australian delegation includes Chris Waller, a horse trainer who looked after many of the Queen’s horses plus decorated military veteran Ben Roberts-Smith, who received the Victoria Cross for his bravery in battle as a corporal in the Australian SAS in Afghanistan in 2010.

Australia is reported to have offered to help delegations from Commonwealth countries in the South Pacific fly to the UK for the funeral, including Samoa, Tuvalu, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu.

And Canada's Justin Trudeau has invited Leslie Arthur Palmer, a member of the coast guard who was awarded Canada's Cross of Valour for rescuing two fisherman in 2004.

Which celebrities were invited to the Queen's funeral?

So far, the only confirmed celebrities attending are Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh, musician Gregory Charles and Olympic gold medal swimmer Mark Tewksbury (all of whom received the Order of Canada - the country's second highest civilian honour.)

Who isn't invited to the Queen's funeral?