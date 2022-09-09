King Charles III’s Coronation: Here’s What We Know So Far

As the nation – and the world – mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the loss will be felt most acutely by her family. But there’s little time for Charles to reflect on losing his mother, because preparations for his own coronation are already well under way.

In fact, a strategy has been in place for years, with a special committee meeting bi-annually up until recently, when they’ve been meeting up as frequently as twice a month. Operation Golden Orb is the codename given to the proceedings.

When Will Charles’ Coronation Be?

When Elizabeth became Queen, there was over a year between her ascension and her coronation. According to the Royal website this gap is normal: ‘The coronation of the new Sovereign follows some months after his or her accession, following a period of mourning and as a result of the enormous amount of preparation required to organise the ceremony.’

Where Will Charles Be Crowned?

Like all the monarchs before him for almost a millennia, King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London. The Archbishop of Canterbury will perform the coronation and conduct the ceremony – a role he has held since 1066.

What Will Happen At Charles’ Coronation?

According to the website, ‘The coronation ceremony [ is ] an occasion for pageantry and celebration, but it is also a solemn religious ceremony, has remained essentially the same over a thousand years.’

It’s certainly heavy on pomp and ceremony – in fact, it’s practically the definition of it – but according to a palace insider it will be parred down in comparison to Queen Elizabeth’s coronation.

The source told MailOnline back in February, 'Compared to the last coronation, there will be a lot less fuss. Last time, special green chairs were commissioned and guests were able to have them delivered to their homes afterwards. You won’t see that sort of thing this time.’

According to the Royal website, this is how proceedings will go down: ‘During the ceremony, the Sovereign takes the coronation oath. The form and wording have varied over the centuries. Today, the Sovereign undertakes to rule according to law, to exercise justice with mercy - promises symbolised by the four swords in the coronation regalia (the Crown Jewels) - and to maintain the Church of England.

St Edward's Crown

‘The Sovereign is then "anointed, blessed and consecrated" by the Archbishop, whilst the Sovereign is seated in King Edward's chair (made in 1300, and used by every Sovereign since 1626).

‘After receiving the orb and sceptres, the Archbishop places St Edward's Crown on the Sovereign's head. After homage is paid by the Archbishop of Canterbury and senior peers, Holy Communion is celebrated.’

Will Charles’ Coronation Be a Bank Holiday?

We’ve been given a bank holiday to mourn the Queen on the day of her funeral, but we’ll get another one under happier circumstances when King Charles is crowned, most likely in 2023. The UK Government has already confirmed that UK workers will receive a day off.

Who Will Attend Charles’ Coronation?

The coronation will be a grand – some might argue the grandest – affair and so it’s got a guestlist worthy of a King. As well as the British royal family, the occasion will be attended by royals and dignitaries from across the world as well as ‘leading citizens’ from Commonwealth countries. Members of Parliament and representatives from the church and state can also expect invites. Perhaps controversially, it’s been reported that Prince Harry may decline the invite – but not because of any family feud. Harry may choose to stay away out of respect for his mother, Diana, who’s funeral was held there in 1997.

A source told MailOnline earlier this year, ‘It will be a slimmed-down monarchy on display throughout. I wouldn’t be surprised to see just Charles and Camilla, Kate and William and their children on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards.’

King Charles’ Crown

The crown place on the sovereign’s head during the coronation ceremony is called St Edward’s Crown, and it has been since the 13th century. However, the actual crown dates only as far back at 1661 and the coronation of King Charles II, after the original was melted down and sold for metal after the abolition of the monarchy in 1649. It’s made of solid gold with 444 precious and semi-precious stones inset, and is kept at The Tower of London with the rest of the Crown Jewels.

Will Camilla Be Crowned?

Weirdly, yes. It was as recently as February this year that Queen Elizabeth stated it was her wish for Camilla, Charles’ second wife, to be known as Queen Consort when Charles’ became King – prior to that it had been agreed she would be Princess Consort, out of respect for Diana. As Queen Consort (different to Queen Regnant, which is the title given to a female monarch), Camilla will also be crowned, but in a simpler ceremony. This isn’t an honour extended to the husband of a Queen Regnant, who wouldn’t be known as a King – which is why Phillip was Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation

The Queen’s coronation in June 1953 was one of the first broadcasting events that really made television into a mainstream media tool. At the time it was a major feat of technology and was the biggest broadcast ever attempted, with over 20 million people watching the event live at a time when most people didn’t have TVs in their homes. The decision to televise it was made by the Queen herself, who went against royal advice not to – although it wasn’t the first coronation to be shown; her father King George VI’s coronation was also broadcast on TV but more people listened to it on the radio.

Queen Elizabeth II after her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

At Westminster Abbey there were 8,251 guests (Charles reportedly hopes to keep the number to about 2,000) with representatives from 129 countries and territories. Charles’ own coronation won’t be his first – he was present when his mother was crowned, although his little sister Anne was considered too young.

What’s a Coronation Medal?