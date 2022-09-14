Everything We Know About Prince Harry’s Memoir

We’re hearing a lot of different things about Prince Harry’s memoir right now.

In the wake of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s death, some believe – The Sun included – that Harry has delayed the publication until next year at the earliest ‘as he grieves the Queen’s death with his Family’.

That contradicts the understanding of royal biographer Tom Bower, whose unauthorised biography of Meghan Markle was released earlier this year.

On GB News yesterday, he said: ‘I am told tonight that Harry is insisting that his book is published in November. Apparently the publishers are not too certain, but he says if they don’t publish it will be a breach of contract. That’s what I'm told.

‘It's extraordinary. But on the other hand it fits the bill, because Harry and Meghan's finances depend entirely on the book and on Netflix.

‘And also, I think they are convinced they’re in the right and they want to get their own back.’

But a source close to Harry denied the claims Bower made to GB News. Meanwhile, Penguin has previously announced that Harry will be donating proceeds from the book to charity.

Penguin describe the book as: 'In an intimate and heartfelt memoir from one of the most fascinating and influential global figures of our time, Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.' Which is nice.

The book will cover 'his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.' Presumably, it's that 'honest' part that may have the establishment spooked.