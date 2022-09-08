How The Queen’s Fashion Sense Was Revolutionary In Its Own Way

by Bethan Holt |

During the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the way women dress transformed almost beyond recognition. We rebelled in our mini skirts, embraced power shoulders, slinked around in slip dresses and swapped tortuous heels for comfortable trainers.

Through it all, though, the Queen barely seemed to change. From the moment she came of age as a young woman in the 1940s, right up until her death, she insisted on upholding the style standards she had learnt from her mother and grandmother. She never appeared in public without a sturdy yet elegant handbag (rumoured to have carried Clarins lipstick and a crisp £5 note), a hat, a pair of gloves and a carefully chosen brooch pinned to her left (always the left) shoulder.

It’s a remarkable feat to make it through nine decades with such a singular dedication to a certain way of dressing. Even more remarkable is that her style evolution is, nevertheless, fascinating and never, ever boring; even into her ninth decade, she could surprise us with an outfit (like the time she caught a train to Sandringham wearing a Burberry headscarf) or make us feel better as a nation simply by choosing just the right colour at just the right time, like when she wore soothing, uplifting turquoise which also happened to match the colour of medical scrubs at the height of the first Covid lockdown.

©Getty

The Queen didn’t blaze a trail with her fashion choices by suddenly making us all want to wear whatever latest look she was sporting, but she operated on another level which was all her own, crafting a style which was entirely unique to her and her alone. It’s little wonder she was given a special citation on Vanity Fair’s International Best Dressed list in 2016.

And yet, look back and there are dozens of examples of Queen Elizabeth II epitomising '50s ladylike elegance, '60s chic, '70s glam and '80s power dressing, while never making a sudden move. Her wardrobe, like her, was dependable yet dazzling and majestic, never shocking but somehow always relevant.

'Whenever you see a photograph of her, no matter what era it’s from, she always stands out,' Stewart Parvin, her favoured couturier in later life, told me when I spoke to him for my book, The Queen: 70 years of Majestic Style, 'and it’s not just because she’s the Queen, it’s because she looks beautiful.' Meanwhile, Hardy Amies, who designed for Elizabeth from the 1950s until the 1990s, emphasised that, ‘I do not dress the Queen. The Queen dresses herself. We supply her with clothes - there is a difference’.

Elizabeth II paid close personal attention to her wardrobe, acutely aware that, in her own words, she had ‘to be seen to be believed’, a mantra which explains her dedication to bright head-to-toe hues. ‘The Queen had a mind of her own. Just as she fell in love as a teenager and made a clear choice about who she wanted to marry, so she decided how she should look,’ said Justine Picardie, author and former editor-in-chief of Harper’s Bazaar.

If there was anyone whose opinion she valued more than her own, it was her husband’s - there are countless stories of him suggesting designers for her to visit when he admired their clothes on other women or of him being given the last word on whether a new hat or outfit passed muster.

The occasions and scrutiny that the Queen had to dress for may not be relatable to any of us, but the spirit which made her a style icon like no other is one for us all to learn from; that dedication to finding a way of being ‘you’ amidst a cacophony of possibilities, a love for bringing joy to others with your clothes and an admiration for great craftsmanship. Oh, and a great handbag always helps, too.