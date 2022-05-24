10 Beauty Lessons The Queen Taught Us Over The Years That Might Have Passed You By

We have a lot to thank Queen Elizabeth II for. As the longest serving monarch, whose reign spanned 15 Prime Ministers, 14 American Presidents and seven popes, she gave us so much during her 70-year reign.
In addition to her unfaltering sense of duty, there were innumerable speeches, countless brighter than bright outfits that made her visible to all who came to see her at her public appearances, that iconic moment during the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony in which she appeared to sky dive alongside Daniel Craig's James Bond, and the beauty moments that made her relatable to just about every make-up obsessive out there.
The Queen has, in fact, taught us many an important beauty lesson over the years. Her love for Essie’s Ballet Slippers nail polish was unrivalled, her skincare routine was surprisingly affordable and, thanks to what was reportedly her signature scent, we can all smell like royalty.
Amid the death of the Queen, who passed aged 96, we are taking a look back and fondly remembering all the surprisingly useful beauty lessons Queen Elizabeth II taught us over the years:
We've lost count of the number of times we've had a last-minute change of heart, picked a rogue nail colour in the salon and regretted everything three strokes later. Not Queen Elizabeth though. Her majesty knew that no one regrets a natural nude and that's exactly why she only ever painted her nails one colour for over 30 years. Her pale pink shade of choice? Reportedly Essie's Ballet Slippers, which Essie say was originally requested for her majesty via a letter in 1989.
According to royal dressmaker Angela Kelly, the Queen did her own make-up 364 days of the year. The one day she gave herself a break? The recording of her annual Christmas speech, as Angela revealed in The Other Side of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe. With over 9 million people tuning in and analysing everything from the photographs on her desk to the brooch on her dress, it makes sense that any additional stress on the day was outsourced. Take this as your sign if you're debating doing your own wedding make-up.
While the Queen wasn't in the habit of carrying cash (unless it was for her Sunday church donations) she found a different way to reward her long-time hairstylist Ian Carmichael. To thank him for his years of great hair, the Queen made him a member of the Royal Victorian Order, an honour which recognises personal services to the Queen.
We're guilty of reserving a red lip for a wedding/dinner/night out, but as the Queen proved, there's nothing chicer than an everyday bright lip.
It can be tempting - especially if your bag is impractically small - to leave home with nothing but a lipstick in terms of make-up but throwing in a powder compact might just save your bacon. The Queen wasn't shy about touching up her make-up, so neither should you be. Clarin's Ever Matte Powder Compact was rumoured to be her favourite.
The Queen's gloves not only limited the inevitable germ handshake transaction, but they also meant she was not drying her skin out with alcohol based products. The icing on the cake to her soft, supple hands routine? It was rumoured she couldn't be without her favourite Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment. Which seems pretty legit to us seeing as she granted the brand a royal warrant in 2007.
There's no doubt that the Queen's daily doses of vitamin D kept her young in body and mind. She was well known to love the outdoors. 15-20 minutes of protected (more on that later) sunlight in your local park, garden or high street will do the trick.
Take a leaf out of The Queen's book and protect your face from direct sunlight. Her Majesty has been upping her sun protection with hats for years. Sun damage is the cause of an estimated 90% of skin damage, so make like Queen Elizabeth and supplement your daily SPF with a baseball cap too.
Finding 'the one' can feel impossible, but you can work out The Queen's long-term favourite beauty products by seeing what brands have been granted a royal warrant. Floris is one of those brands and their White Rose scent was rumoured to be the Queen's spritz of choice.
Broadcaster Dame Esther Ranzen revealed that she met the Queen's hairdresser who told her that the one thing she insisted upon is that her hair was entirely symmetrical. 'Her hair has to look the same from one profile and to another, so that whatever side people are watching her from, her hair always looks exactly the same.'