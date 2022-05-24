10 Beauty Lessons The Queen Taught Us Over The Years That Might Have Passed You By

According to royal dressmaker Angela Kelly, the Queen did her own make-up 364 days of the year. The one day she gave herself a break? The recording of her annual Christmas speech, as Angela revealed in The Other Side of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe. With over 9 million people tuning in and analysing everything from the photographs on her desk to the brooch on her dress, it makes sense that any additional stress on the day was outsourced. Take this as your sign if you're debating doing your own wedding make-up.