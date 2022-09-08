37 Of The Queen’s Most Memorable Fashion Moments

'From the moment [ the Queen] came of age as a young woman in the 1940s, right up until her death, she insisted on upholding the style standards she had learnt from her mother and grandmother,' writes Bethan Holt, author of The Queen: 70 years of Majestic Style for Grazia. 'It’s a remarkable feat to make it through nine decades with such a singular dedication to a certain way of dressing. Even more remarkable is that her style evolution is, nevertheless, fascinating and never, ever boring; even into her ninth decade, she could surprise us with an outfit or make us feel better as a nation simply by choosing just the right colour at just the right time'.