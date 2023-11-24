The Real Story Behind The Charles, Prince William And Prince Harry Balmoral Pictures

Just over two weeks before Princess Diana tragically lost her life on that fateful August in 1997, Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry were professionally photographed in Balmoral, Scotland. Traditionally, Balmoral is where the royals flock to each summer and was reported to be Queen Elizabeth II's favourite place.

The first set of pictures were captured on 12 August 1997. The trio enjoyed some quality time by the River Dee on the Balmoral estate, accompanied by their black Labrador Widgeon and Jack Russell Tigger. For Prince William and Prince Harry, who were aged 15 and 12 respectively, it was a trip that followed a sunny holiday in Saint Tropez with Princess Diana.

Just over two weeks before Princess Diana tragically lost her life on that fateful August in 1997, Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry were professionally photographed in Balmoral, Scotland. ©Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Both breaks got a mention in Prince Harry's bestselling memoir, Spare. He vividly recalled, 'A shock to the system, going from sun-drenched St. Tropez to cloud-shadowed Balmoral.

'I vaguely remember that shock, though I can’t remember much else about our first week at the castle. Still, I can almost guarantee it was spent mostly outdoors. My family lived to be outdoors, especially Granny, who got cross if she didn’t breathe at least an hour of fresh air each day. What we did outdoors, however, what we said, wore, ate, I can’t conjure.'

Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry were also pictured on 16 August 1997, at Balmoral, Scotland. For this day of the photoshoot, they visited Glenmuick.

From the two sets of pictures, the royals spent time going on walks, playing with their beloved pets and climbing rocks. ©Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

From the two sets of pictures, the royals spent time going on walks, playing with their beloved pets and climbing rocks.

Explaining how he and his now estranged older brother loved their time at Balmoral, Harry wrote in his memoir, 'To me Balmoral was always simply Paradise. A cross between Disney World and some sacred Druid grove.'

He also remembered, 'Balmoral was its own micro-season, a two-week interlude in the Scottish Highlands to mark the turn from high summer to early autumn. Granny was there too. Naturally. She spent most of every summer at Balmoral. And Grandpa. And Willy. And Pa.'

The Crown season six only represented the first day of the photocall. ©Keith Bernstein/Netflix

How did The Crown represent the pictures of Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry in Balmoral, Scotland?

The Crown season six only represented the first day of the photocall. While the then Prince of Wales donned a kilt, his sons stuck to button-down shirts and trousers.

The Crown depicts the 12 August day as rainy, but the realistic images suggest it was sunny. Elsewhere, Widgeon was given a role, but Tigger was left out.