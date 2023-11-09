Who Is Playing Young Prince Harry In The Crown?

Ever since the trailer for The Crown series six was released last month, we’ve been eagerly anticipating the hit Netflix show’s return and scouring the internet for all the latest gossip about the upcoming season.

As has been the case for previous series of The Crown, several actors from series five are returning for series six - including Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles – but there will also be several new faces featuring in the upcoming season. Newcomer Meg Bellamy is set to play Kate Middleton, and now the names of who is set to play Prince Harry in The Crown have been released.

That’s right, names not name, because the timeline of series six – which will be split into two parts – is so long that it will cover around ten years of Prince Harry’s life, meaning two actors are required to play the ginger royal.

Without future ado, introducing Fflyn Edwards and Luther Ford, the two actors set to play young Prince Harry in The Crown.

Who is Fflyn Edwards?

Fflyn Edwards is set to play young Prince Harry in The Crown series six, part one, so essentially up until Princess Diana’s death.

What has Fflyn Edwards starred in?

Fflyn Edwards has starred in multiple TV series including 1899 as Elliot and Shadow and Bone as young Kaz.

How old is Fflyn Edwards?

Born on 7 March 2009, Fflyn Edwards is currently 14 years old.

Where is Fflyn Edwards from?

Flynn Edwards was born in Carmarthenshire in Wales.

Is Fflyn Edwards naturally ginger?

He sure is!

Who is Luther Ford?

Luther Ford is set to play young Prince Harry in The Crown series six, part two, so taking over the role from Fflyn Edwards after the death of Princess Diana.

What has Luther Ford starred in?

It appears that The Crown marks Luther Ford’s acting debut, although his IMDb page suggests that he previously worked as a film editor on several short films including While the Going Is Good and Woods.

How tall is Luther Ford?

Luther Ford is 5’11.

Is Luther Ford naturally ginger?