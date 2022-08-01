Newsflash! The New Aldi Kids Bedroom Range Has Dropped And We Want The Lot

Scrolling through Instagram for interiors inspiration, it’s impossible to miss the huge volume of candy-coloured Novogratz retro-style lockers. But these come at a cost, and with prices starting from £175, your kid’s bedroom is unlikely to come top of the priority list.
Until now that is, for Aldi have just launched their new kids bedroom furniture collection, Mini Me. The sage-green metal set is based around the retro locker aesthetic and is much kinder on the pocket than its competitors. Starting at just £49.99 for the bedside table, it’s not just affordable, but also stylish enough to swap into an adult bedroom.
So whether you select one statement piece or treat your lucky kid (or yourself) to the whole set, you can expect a major vibe shift in that room.
A complete bedroom re-vamp for under £300… count us in.
Check out the gallery below for the collection…
Available to pre-order online from 31**st** July and in stores from 4**th** August
Aldi 'Mini Me' Kids Bedroom Furniture
We are all for closed storage when it comes to bedside drawers, and this set has ample room for books, wipes and all that extra bedside clutter. This measures in at 40x40x70cm
This set of drawers would fit in most spots and has three deep drawers - perfect for folded jumpers and bulky clothing. It measures in at 78x40x79cm.
The narrow wardrobe is perfect for compact spaces (it's a slimline 45x50x180.3cm) and has a handy shelf at the bottom for shoes.
Make room for inspiring stories with the Kid's Natural/White Wooden Bookcase. Create a space for your little one to store away their favourite stories and tales of wonder and display any treasures.