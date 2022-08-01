Newsflash! The New Aldi Kids Bedroom Range Has Dropped And We Want The Lot

Scrolling through Instagram for interiors inspiration, it’s impossible to miss the huge volume of candy-coloured Novogratz retro-style lockers. But these come at a cost, and with prices starting from £175, your kid’s bedroom is unlikely to come top of the priority list.

Until now that is, for Aldi have just launched their new kids bedroom furniture collection, Mini Me. The sage-green metal set is based around the retro locker aesthetic and is much kinder on the pocket than its competitors. Starting at just £49.99 for the bedside table, it’s not just affordable, but also stylish enough to swap into an adult bedroom.

So whether you select one statement piece or treat your lucky kid (or yourself) to the whole set, you can expect a major vibe shift in that room.

A complete bedroom re-vamp for under £300… count us in.

Check out the gallery below for the collection…

Available to pre-order online from 31**st** July and in stores from 4**th** August