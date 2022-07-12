Outdoor Candles To Light Up Your Garden

Nothing beats dining alfresco on a warm evening, yet there is one thing that is disrupting the peace. Bugs. Whether it's wasps interrupting your BBQ special or mosquitoes trying to dive-bomb into your glass of wine, these pesky insects seem to always want to ruin the fun.

Outdoor candles can do more than just turn your outdoor space into an ambient haven. Many outdoor candles are infused with a citronella scent that deters those pesky insects that seem to appear whenever it gets a little bit warmer. Place several on your patio or alfresco dining set-up, and you'll be sure to be left in peace to enjoy without the worry of bugs invading your retreat.

Look out for candles that contain ingredients such as citronella, eucalyptus, catnip, clove, patchouli, peppermint, and geranium oil if you want to repel insects. This scent will protect about three square feet around the flame, so you'll want several candles in your patio or seating area for the best coverage.

There are more than just essential oil candles to choose from as well, opt for traditional wax candles, battery-operated through or solar lanterns. There are a wide range of colours, patterns and models to consider that could transform your patio, balcony or garden into a tranquil sanctuary with the best outdoor candles.

