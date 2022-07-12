The Best Outdoor Heaters To Dress Up Your Garden, Patio Or Balcony

Anything to keep the festivities going outdoors we’ll take it. Our gardens, patios and balconies, no matter how small or large are always the hub of our homes. Come the transitional seasons and chillier months, we’re still reminiscing about the lazy afternoons spent in our outdoor spaces.
To elongate this period of relaxing, hosting and dining al fresco when the sun isn’t shining quite so bright anymore, the addition of a patio heater is perfect. Replicating your favourite restaurant's outdoor seating arrangements in your own home with gleaming orange lights or decorative (and practical!) flames sounds ideal to us.
If you’re deep in the winter blues and craving that outdoor retreat, minus the freezing temperatures, a patio heater will help you brave the outdoors once again.
There’s an influx of options out there for outdoor heating, from gas heaters to electric and even log burners, something for every home décor style to suit every budget.
So, with that in mind, we’ve scoured the internet for the best outdoor, patio and garden heaters on any budget. From fancy ones that will make your garden look straight out of a SoHo house catalogue to affordable ones that get the job done, here are the best outdoor heaters you should be shopping for this year…
Boasting a luxurious and uber-stylish look, this patio heater is the Dyson of vacuum cleaners for outdoor heating. You'll be surprised how differently your environment will look, highlighted with this golden aura and mysterious twilights. Featuring remote control settings and durable wheels for easy transportation, this patio heater offers up to 40 hors of burning time per one gas bottle.Fuel type: Propane gas Dimensions: W 36 x H 150 cm
With its sleek design, this heater is both stylish and energy-efficient. With three heat settings, you can control the amount of warmth that is emitted by this powerful but environmentally friendly heater. With its adjustable height and tilting head mechanism, this heater can be adjusted to suit any space and requirement. Guaranteed to enhance any outdoor area with its contemporary style and welcoming warmth. The exceptional long life lamp provides more than 5000 hours of heat as well as bright light.Fuel type: ElectricDimensions: H 175-207 x D 59 cm
Keeping you warm while also grilling your food? Look no further. This two-in-one fireplace has a handy grill nestled near the top – it'll be the talk of all your gatherings.Fuel type: LogsDimensions: W 61 x H 168 cm
Spreading its warmth over a large area, the infrared technology is guaranteed to keep friends and family warm on those cool evenings. It is environmentally friendly with no emissions and is efficient as well as fashionable. Ideal for attaching to an outdoor structure such as a pergola.Fuel type: Electric Dimensions: H 33 x D 41 cm
This outdoor heater is just like the ones we most typically see used for outdoor dining. Perfect for use all year round, for warmth in the cooler months or as an ambient gas flare for the summer. The patio heater will light up in all weather conditions, without the hassles and dangers of firing it up with matches or lighters.Fuel type: Propane gas
The Santana Fireplace will very quickly become popular with your family and friends as a welcoming outdoor focal point. The perforated fireplace gives a 360-degree view of the flickering, flaming logs contained within. With its distinctive sleek design & tall smoke stack the Santana is ideal to gather around on those cool evenings.Fuel type: LogsDimensions: W 58 x H 115 cm
Perfect for relaxing outdoors, this modern chimenea is a striking focal point for your garden even when it is not lit. Constructed from durable steel with a black high-temperature paint finish, the Malmo is elegant and sleek it includes a log store that allows you to store your logs neatly.Fuel type: LogsDimensions: W 36 x H 150 cm
Sleek, stylish yet highly effective, this tall column patio heater is the perfect addition to gardens, patios and terraces. Durability is essential when it comes to patio heaters, and this option is waterproof, beautifully designed and has a corrosion-resistant finish. What's not to like?Fuel type: ElectricDimensions: W 40 x H 140 cm
This handy tabletop electric infrared halogen patio heater is ideal for evenings in the garden and keeps you warm on chilly nights. This remote controlled electric heater disperses heat over a nine square metre area. It has two heating lamps which will keep you warm all around the table and three heat settings depending on your needs.Fuel type: ElectricDimensions: W 45 x H 80.5 cm
