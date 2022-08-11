The Best Garden Accessories To Revamp Your Outdoor Space

There's a lot we love about summer (summer dresses being the first) but being able to host summer soirees and BBQs is up there with one of our favourite things to do as the weather gets hotter. If you're blessed with a spacious outdoor area, then you've unwittingly signed yourself up for months of playing host - and what better way to impress your guests than by decking out your outdoor space with some garden accessories?
Introducing the right garden accessories can completely up your design game. Whether it's replacing those planters (you know, the ones you've had since 2011), changing out your yellowing cushions or adding a statement piece, there's no time like the present to give your garden a little revamp.
It doesn't matter whether you have a tiny balcony or sprawling lawns, there are always quick, affordable things you can do to make your outdoor space feel more personal and put-together. If you're working with a small space, why not focus on plants to 'dress' the area and give it more of a garden feel?
If you're bless with tons of outdoor space however, brush up on your tablescaping skills and create imaginative, beautiful settings for dinner parties outdoors.
From contemporary planters, to elaborate fire pits, we've found the best garden accessories for the ultimate garden makeover. Shop our top picks below.
The best garden accessories
We want basically everything on MADE.com, but this set of rattan planters particularly caught our eye. The poly rattan will add a contemporary feel to your space, providing the perfect home for your blooms.
Fairy lights have the ability to transform your garden into a magical, cosy haven. These warm white bubble lights are powered by solar energy, making them eco-friendly, and will help add that perfect golden glow on a warm summer evening.
Can you think of anything more relaxing than curling up in this gorgeous hanging chair, with a glass of wine in one hand and a great book in another? The Lyra chair will add a stylish statement to your garden and is sure to be popular with the guests...
It's amazing how much a brand new cushion can change things up. We fell for this embroidered, nature-inspired cushion by M&S, to help add a tropical touch to your garden.
As far as garden accessories go, it doesn't get much more grandiose than a garden mirror. This window-shaped mirror from Dunelm will not only add an element of style to your garden, but it'll also create the illusion of a bigger outdoor space.
If cosy is what you're after, then this black bowl fire pit will all but guarantee a warm and toasty atmosphere. Plus, as autumn creeps in, a fire pit is a great way to enjoy your outdoor space for longer while still keeping nice and warm.
This Moroccan-inspired outdoor rug will elevate your outdoor space in seconds. It's durable, weather-resistant, and perfect for patios or conservatories.
A lantern is a simple yet effective way to elevate your garden This one features an intricate Moroccan design, creating a dazzling light display.
Comfortably supporting two to three adults, the TiiPii day bed adds a serious zen, wellness retreat vibe to your garden and is available in three different colours. The best part? You can fold it up and store it indoors if (and when) the weather starts acting up.
A garden hammock might just be the ultimate garden accessory. Not only is it the best way to enjoy soaking up the sun, but it also adds a boho element that we can't get enough of.
Make your garden the ultimate sanctuary with this intricately patterned lantern duo.
If your colour palette is a little more neutral, opt for this simple yet distinctive outdoor cushion. The wavy stripe is reminiscent of the ocean, which is exactly the energy we need on a hot summer's day.
The simple geometrical shape of these planters adds a minimal, clean aesthetic that we're obsessed with. They're durable and weatherproof and come in three different colours.