The Best Garden Accessories To Revamp Your Outdoor Space

There's a lot we love about summer (summer dresses being the first) but being able to host summer soirees and BBQs is up there with one of our favourite things to do as the weather gets hotter. If you're blessed with a spacious outdoor area, then you've unwittingly signed yourself up for months of playing host - and what better way to impress your guests than by decking out your outdoor space with some garden accessories?

Introducing the right garden accessories can completely up your design game. Whether it's replacing those planters (you know, the ones you've had since 2011), changing out your yellowing cushions or adding a statement piece, there's no time like the present to give your garden a little revamp.

It doesn't matter whether you have a tiny balcony or sprawling lawns, there are always quick, affordable things you can do to make your outdoor space feel more personal and put-together. If you're working with a small space, why not focus on plants to 'dress' the area and give it more of a garden feel?

If you're bless with tons of outdoor space however, brush up on your tablescaping skills and create imaginative, beautiful settings for dinner parties outdoors.

From contemporary planters, to elaborate fire pits, we've found the best garden accessories for the ultimate garden makeover. Shop our top picks below.