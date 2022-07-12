The 25 Prettiest (& Most Affordable) Indoor Plant Pots To Brighten Up Your Home

Given that we’ve all been spending more time than ever in our homes over the past two years, we’ve really started to realise how important it is to fill your house or flat with things that make you happy. No one wants to be stuck looking at things they hate all day. In the words of Marie Kondo, your home — and the things in it — should spark joy.

Enter: houseplants. Even the smallest, most humble little green plant has the ability to magically turn your otherwise boring interiors into something worthy of a Pinterest board. The benefits of plants indoors are endless: they add a pop of colour, they make a room feel more cosy and they can even improve the air quality of your home — important if you live in a city. Did you know that they can remove up to 87% of air toxins in 24 hours?

Amazon Prime Day deals on the prettiest indoor plant pots

Today is Amazon Prime Day which gives you the perfect excuse to find a new indoor plant pot to brighten up your home.

And the best part is, once you’ve decided which houseplants to buy, you can then pick the prettiest plant pots to put them in. From over-the-top to minimal, spenny to purse-friendly, we’ve rounded up our favourite indoor plant pots to brighten up your home.

SHOP: The 25 Prettiest Plant Pots To Shop Online

Gallery The Prettiest Houseplant Pots To Buy 1 of 25 If you consider yourself a plant parent, then you'll know they deserve the best. 2 of 25 Sunshine yellow for added joy to your home. 3 of 25 Mango wood always looks really expensive (but isn't thanks to H&M!). 4 of 25 Note the vertical stripes, the organic silhouette and that marble-effect glaze. 5 of 25 This Amazon bargain has 94 5 * reviews. 6 of 25 Due to the application technique of the metallic foil, each piece has a unique finish. 7 of 25 These plant pots are made from a strong stoneware base with a sleek ceramic finish. 8 of 25 A high street bestseller. 9 of 25 This pack of 2 works for both indoors and out. 10 of 25 These planters add height to your favourite greenery. 11 of 25 Organic and minimalistic, it's all handmade – including those sculptural handles. We love the earthy tone, too. 12 of 25 Green and gold should always be seen. 13 of 25 If you love history and looking for a way to bring your passion into your home, then this Glenda pot is the perfect place to start! 14 of 25 Shop small with these handmade Etsy finds. 15 of 25 These black and wooden planters are heavy on discount and heavy on style. 16 of 25 Amazon have a great selection of Bloomingville pots. 17 of 25 For £90 I'd want that pot to water the plants itsel- oh wait... this one DOES. 18 of 25 Pop a favourite plant and its pot into this plant stand to update your home with a tropical touch. 19 of 25 Inspired by the colours found in nature and its elements, these planters crafted from clay and carefully dipped in a glaze by hand work to bring the beauty of the outdoors into your home. 20 of 25 From London based studio Ruut Home, these jesmonite pots are perfect companions to your house plants. 21 of 25 An affordable way to give your plants a makeover. 22 of 25 This terra-cotta pot and making saucer are a great way to add a colour pop to your shelves. 23 of 25 Made from earthenware, this Serax pot is glazed with green tones and textures to evoke a feeling of being at the sea. 24 of 25 Statement accessory? Right here. 25 of 25 The powder pink plant pot by Madam Stoltz features a row of ruffles on each side making this piece a truly unique and playful addition to any home.

Now you've got the pot, here's where to buy the coolest houseplants to put in it:

Gallery Hereu2019s Where To Buy Cool Houseplants Online 1 of 9 The Bloombox Club offers a variety of quirky, rare and pretty indoor plants. You know what's even better? They package in environmentally-conscious materials. 2 of 9 Bloom & Wild are our go-to for flower deliveries, but did you know they did houseplants too? Get your plant of choice delivered to your doorstep with a free gift card and handy care tips included. 3 of 9 John Lewis has a great collection of super stylish and easy-to-care-for houseplants. This little Succulent gang is adorable don't you think? They look amazing on their own but also fab grouped together. 4 of 9 Here is where I think you'll find pretty much everything you could possibly ask for when it comes to plant shopping. They've got a fully comprehensive range of houseplants - We're talking more than 4000 varieties. Delivery charge wise, you're looking at £4.99 if you want a full plant (as opposed to just the seeds… 5 of 9 Patch helps you discover the best plants for your space, delivers them to your door AND helps you look after them, what a dream. 6 of 9 Yes that's right! You can actually buy plants from the Royal Horticulture Society online (and they're pretty good too). Get this beauty for £16.68. 7 of 9 Soho Home partnered with Leaf Envy to launch an incredible collection of houseplants and handcrafted pots. This Chinese Money plant is everything you're looking for. It's easy to care for, air purifying, and comes in a hand-crafted fractured pot. Pretty cool right? 8 of 9 Bakker sells both real and artificial plants online, this (real) banana plant and scented pot set are just £13.49. 9 of 9 House Of Plants has a wide range of both house and outdoor plants - helpfully divided by categories such as plants for bright spots, plants for dark places, and trailing plants.