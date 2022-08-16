This Is How To Style The Non-Boring Beige Trousers You’ll Wear A Million Times

Summer has been all about dresses, dresses and more dresses. So, as we approach autumn, it’s no surprise that everyone has been in search of something that feels a bit fresh. Sure, you can look to trying big new trends such as hot pink, sequins or colourful cover-ups, but sometimes simple is best.

August’s Copenhagen Fashion Week comes at the perfect time when we’re all done with summer sales and looking for something new. And the street style set never fails to disappoint. Tapping into the statement yet effortless aesthetic of the Scandis, you can rest assured knowing they’ll come up with some new looks to copy. And we noticed one of the key items doing the rounds (not just at CPHFW) is wide-leg beige trousers.

Anything but boring, these neutral trousers have been the base of many great outfits recently. And it’s no surprise when they’re the chameleon of the trouser world. Wear a cargo pair with heels and a one-shoulder top like Sara Flaaen Licius, for example, and you get a nostalgic feel.

Try out a tailored wide-leg beige pair with an oversized tee and chunky sandals and you get a look every minimalist will love.

And when you add a matching waistcoat, you get a new-season suit you’ll wear to everything from work to brunch plans.

Basically, when you invest in a great-fitting pair of beige trousers, you’re setting yourself up for a quick turn-around when it comes to getting ready as there are a multitude of ways you can style them for quite literally any occasion. We should all know the power of wide-leg beige trousers by now, considering Kendall Jenner’s outfit with a white shirt and vest went viral last year (yes, this is also another look to still copy). And this year, COS’ tailored style has been such a hit with fashion influencers, they’re sold out and have been restocked multiple times.

No matter your style, size or budget, there’s a pair of beige trousers that’ll be the hero item in your wardrobe from this year, to the next. Shop our favourite styles now.