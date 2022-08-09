The Best White Shirts To Help Elevate Your Basics

by Laura Antonia Jordan |

The white shirt is arguably the most versatile piece of clothing one can own. Just try to conjure up all the possible outfits containing a white shirt, and you'll be simply overwhelmed with the choices. Pair with some jeans and trainers, and you've got the ever classic, ever effortless 'running errand' look, but combine with a satin mini skirt and a stiletto and you're ready to paint the town red.

Sharon Stone all but trademarked the white shirt, when she attended the 1998 Oscars wearing her husband white Gap shirt tucked into a Vera Wang satin maxi skirt - a look we still can't get over, to this day.

Zendaya clearly agrees. Her look for the 94th Academy Awards looked like a new take on Stone's iconic outfit (last year, she paid homage to Cher with her sunny yellow Valentino dress). Again turning to the brand for a knockout moment, the Euphoria star opted for a spangly, floor-trailing skirt and a cropped white shirt.

Zendaya in Valentino haute couture ©Getty

She wasn't the only one who took the white shirt from support act to leading role on the Oscars red carpet. Uma Thurman wore a Bottega Veneta style (another homage playing out? It looked like a nod to her 1994 Pulp Fiction role). Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart - nominated for her role in Spencer - served up a modern take on the tux. She wore a black Chanel shorts suit with an unbuttoned shirt.

Sharon Stone at the 1998 Oscars ©Getty

The good news is, this is a trend you can (and probably have) already jumped on. No wardrobe is complete without a white shirt. Whether you wear yours tucked into tailored trousers, with distressed jeans (our weekend uniform), or even oversized and loosely fastened over a swimsuit on the beach, it’s a universal must-have.

Kristen Stewart in Chanel ©Getty

The beauty of the white shirt is its endless styling possibilities. Sure, they're a no-brainer teamed with tailoring or denim, but why not try something different? Wear your long-sleeved style buttoned to the top under a slip dress. Or try pairing an oversized men's style with a full skirt.

Wondering where to start? We’ve sifted through the styles currently available to shop.

Wear it like…