Just One Look And These Trainers Will Make Your Heart Race

by Grazia |

Sneakers, trainers, pumps - whatever you call them, they are the ultimate in versatility and style. Wear with anything, a floral maxi, jeans and a tee, even a suit. A firm fashion staple. They’re the popular choice in our office that’s for sure. And at the SS22 shows we saw them run down plenty of runways.

One hot brand that caught our eye was Lerins London. These are British sustainable trainers with a twist. We hooked up with their design team and got the low down on the trainers that are taking over the UK…

Lace up your Lerins London

Lerins London is a new contemporary trainer brand. Founded in 2022, Lerins is the brainchild of Daniel Rubin, CEO of DUNE. In other words, we can be sure these trainers are going to be kickin’ it when it comes to being on trend. They are simply quite beautiful.

Lerins’ ethos is that their shoes should be as sustainable as they are stylish. We really like that. They’ve joined the dots between modern styling and being socially environmentally conscious when it comes to crafting their ranges. Even the packaging is recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable.

In their pursuit of less mass production, Lerins London work with a small, yet extremely experienced, artisan factory in Portugal. In essence this is feel-good footwear in more than one sense.

The inspirations behind the name are the Lérins Islands, a small group of breathtakingly idyllic little islands on the French Cote D’Azur (close to Cannes, the home of the iconic film festival). The beauty and nature of the place inspired the brand’s desire to be thoughtful towards the environment when considering materials. And the chic French feel of the islands is echoed in the styling and design elements. View the collection here.

The Palm Collection

Lerins’ first collection ‘Palm’ puts a directional twist on the retro-inspired trainer and is available in 10 colours including vibrant green and ecru. Your first pair of Palm pumps await. We fell for the Palm Suede and Recycled Sea Plastic Mint/Pink version. We were sold the second we saw the cute pastels and candy pop colour.

The collection uses eco-friendly materials such as vegan grape leather, recycled sea plastic, premium gold standard leather and recycled cork. The Palm collection is easy on the eye, easy on the environment.

All white, cool, and bright

Is there anything more heavenly than brand new white trainers? Only Lerins all white trainers. Simple, classic, elegant, yes sneakers can be elegant. Lerins just look so smart. They’ve that preppy edge. Where once a heel could add a touch of style to an outfit, their classic white trainer is the cooler more relaxed option for a put together look. But keep them pristine clean.

This shoe is the perfect addition to any capsule wardrobe and totally timeless.

Upgrade your shoe collection

We’ve talked about the timeless style, but Lerins also have an ageless feel. 20’s, 30’s, 40’s and beyond. Smart student or mum on the run, they are a perfect fit. These really are wear-with-anything sustainable trainers. Slip them on for city strolls, or pair with relaxed tailoring for endless styling options. It’s time to upgrade your shoe collection.

The designers say Lerins trainers are “footwear with an easy silhouette and premium design features, exceptional attention to detail, finished with a wearable and flexible sole.” We say a bestseller and an icon in the making.