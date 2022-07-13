As Zendaya Scoops Another Emmy Nomination, We Look Back At Her Best Outfits

Zendaya's just been nominated for another Emmy - she won two years ago for her portrayal of the same character, Rue, in Euphoria - and we already can't wait to see what she and Law Roach, her friend and image architect, pull out of the bag for the red carpet. What we already know, however, is that it's guaranteed to be fashion magic.

Having built a name for herself as one of the great red carpet risk-takers in 2021, Zendaya started the year strong with her choice for the Oscars. Side-stepping a frou-frou frock, she opted for the sleek-as-hell combination of a cropped white shirt and a floor-sweeping skirt of silver sequins by Valentino. And for the after-party? A kick-flare trouser suit worn with a neck tie. Touché.

At 2021's CFDA Awards, where she was presented with the Fashion Icon Award, Zendaya wore a terrific two-piece, custom made by Vera Wang, not only cementing her status as a style star but officially sounding the alarm for the grown-up midriff. And earlier in the year while on the promo trail for Dune, she wore every directional designer going (Rick Owens, Alaïa and Balmain, who created the most spectacular latex gown for the occasion).

Roach also has a knack for sourcing new-season pieces almost as soon as they've walked off the runway. For the Women in Film (WIF) Honors, where she was named an honouree for 2021, Zendaya chose this ribbed jersey dress (complete with a sculpted gold breastplate) that was hot off the press from Loewe. (The woman has form when it comes to breastplates; remember the hot pink version she wore from Tom Ford? Mega.)

Zendaya wearing Loewe ©Getty

All of this brilliance confirms what we already knew: Zendaya is our number one for fashion curveballs. Here are her most daring fashion choices to date.