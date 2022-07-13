  1. Home
As Zendaya Scoops Another Emmy Nomination, We Look Back At Her Best Outfits

She's guaranteed to be best dressed.

by Natalie Hammond |
Posted

Zendaya's just been nominated for another Emmy - she won two years ago for her portrayal of the same character, Rue, in Euphoria - and we already can't wait to see what she and Law Roach, her friend and image architect, pull out of the bag for the red carpet. What we already know, however, is that it's guaranteed to be fashion magic.

Having built a name for herself as one of the great red carpet risk-takers in 2021, Zendaya started the year strong with her choice for the Oscars. Side-stepping a frou-frou frock, she opted for the sleek-as-hell combination of a cropped white shirt and a floor-sweeping skirt of silver sequins by Valentino. And for the after-party? A kick-flare trouser suit worn with a neck tie. Touché.

zendaya in vera wang at the cfda awards

At 2021's CFDA Awards, where she was presented with the Fashion Icon Award, Zendaya wore a terrific two-piece, custom made by Vera Wang, not only cementing her status as a style star but officially sounding the alarm for the grown-up midriff. And earlier in the year while on the promo trail for Dune, she wore every directional designer going (Rick Owens, Alaïa and Balmain, who created the most spectacular latex gown for the occasion).

Roach also has a knack for sourcing new-season pieces almost as soon as they've walked off the runway. For the Women in Film (WIF) Honors, where she was named an honouree for 2021, Zendaya chose this ribbed jersey dress (complete with a sculpted gold breastplate) that was hot off the press from Loewe. (The woman has form when it comes to breastplates; remember the hot pink version she wore from Tom Ford? Mega.)

Zendaya wearing Loewe
Zendaya wearing Loewe ©Getty

All of this brilliance confirms what we already knew: Zendaya is our number one for fashion curveballs. Here are her most daring fashion choices to date.

Zendaya's Best Style Moments

Zendaya Time 100 Gala
1 of 33
Law Roach raided the archive - the time legendary designer Bob Mackie's - for this truly wonderful teal moment at the Time 100 Gala.

Zendaya Oscars 2022
2 of 33
For this year's Oscars, Zendaya proved that simple is stunning with this cropped white shirt and sequinned skirt pairing by Valentino.

5 January 2022
3 of 33
Another stellar vintage moment, also by Valentino (the dress was originally modelled on the catwalk by the iconic supermodel Linda Evangelista).

Zendaya 5 December 2021
4 of 33

Wearing Alexander McQueen at the London premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home.

29 November 2021
5 of 33

Wearing Roberto Cavalli's AW20 collection at the Ballon D'Or ceremony.

zendaya at the cfda awards
6 of 33

To pick up her Fashion Icon Award, Zendaya wore a custom Vera Wang two-piece.

zendaya at the dune afterparty
7 of 33

For the Dune after-party in London, Zendaya wore a custom look from the designer-of-the-moment, Nensi Dojaka.

zendaya at the dune premiere
8 of 33

Wearing Rick Owens for the Dune premiere in London.

Zendaya
9 of 33
Wearing Loewe at the award ceremony for Women in Film.

Zendaya
10 of 33
Wearing Alaïa at the Venice Film Festival.

Zendaya
11 of 33
Wearing Balmain at the Venice Film Festival.

Zendaya
12 of 33
Wearing Valentino Haute Couture at the Venice Film Festival.

Zendaya
13 of 33
Wearing Versace - a vintage number that paid homage to Queen Bey - at 2021's BET Awards.

Zendaya
14 of 33
Wearing Valentino Haute Couture at 2021's Oscars.

Zendaya
15 of 33
Wearing Rahul Mishra at an event for Bvlgari.

Zendaya
16 of 33
Wearing Tom Ford at 2020's Critics' Choice Awards.

Zendaya
17 of 33
Wearing Monot at Australia GQ's Men of the Year Awards.

Zendaya
18 of 33
At 2019's People's Choice Awards.

Zendaya
19 of 33
Wearing Peter Do at Elle's Women in Hollywood Awards.

Zendaya
20 of 33
Wearing Vera Wang at the 71st Emmy Awards.

Zendaya
21 of 33
Wearing Berluti at Harper's Bazaar Icons.

Zendaya
22 of 33
Wearing Salvatore Ferragamo at 2019's Essence Festival.

Zendaya
23 of 33
Wearing Fendi to the mega brand's couture show in 2019.

Zendaya
24 of 33
Wearing Armani Privé to the premiere of Spiderman: Far From Home.

Zendaya
25 of 33
Wearing Peter Do For Good Morning America.

Zendaya
26 of 33
Wearing Tommy Hilfiger at 2019's Met Gala.

Zendaya
27 of 33
Wearing David Koma to announce her ambassadorship with Lancôme.

Zendaya
28 of 33
Wearing Marc Jacobs.

Zendaya
29 of 33
Wearing Ralph & Russo at the GQ Awards.

Zendaya
30 of 33
Wearing Versace at 2018's Met Gala.

Zendaya
31 of 33
At Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.

Zendaya
32 of 33
Wearing Giambattista Valli to 2018's Academy Awards.

Zendaya
33 of 33
Wearing Moschino to the premiere of The Greatest Showman.

