As Zendaya Scoops Another Emmy Nomination, We Look Back At Her Best Outfits

Zendaya's just been nominated for another Emmy - she won two years ago for her portrayal of the same character, Rue, in Euphoria - and we already can't wait to see what she and Law Roach, her friend and image architect, pull out of the bag for the red carpet. What we already know, however, is that it's guaranteed to be fashion magic.
Having built a name for herself as one of the great red carpet risk-takers in 2021, Zendaya started the year strong with her choice for the Oscars. Side-stepping a frou-frou frock, she opted for the sleek-as-hell combination of a cropped white shirt and a floor-sweeping skirt of silver sequins by Valentino. And for the after-party? A kick-flare trouser suit worn with a neck tie. Touché.
At 2021's CFDA Awards, where she was presented with the Fashion Icon Award, Zendaya wore a terrific two-piece, custom made by Vera Wang, not only cementing her status as a style star but officially sounding the alarm for the grown-up midriff. And earlier in the year while on the promo trail for Dune, she wore every directional designer going (Rick Owens, Alaïa and Balmain, who created the most spectacular latex gown for the occasion).
Roach also has a knack for sourcing new-season pieces almost as soon as they've walked off the runway. For the Women in Film (WIF) Honors, where she was named an honouree for 2021, Zendaya chose this ribbed jersey dress (complete with a sculpted gold breastplate) that was hot off the press from Loewe. (The woman has form when it comes to breastplates; remember the hot pink version she wore from Tom Ford? Mega.)
All of this brilliance confirms what we already knew: Zendaya is our number one for fashion curveballs. Here are her most daring fashion choices to date.
SEE: Zendaya's Best Style Moments
Law Roach raided the archive - the time legendary designer Bob Mackie's - for this truly wonderful teal moment at the Time 100 Gala.
For this year's Oscars, Zendaya proved that simple is stunning with this cropped white shirt and sequinned skirt pairing by Valentino.
Another stellar vintage moment, also by Valentino (the dress was originally modelled on the catwalk by the iconic supermodel Linda Evangelista).
Wearing Alexander McQueen at the London premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home.
Wearing Roberto Cavalli's AW20 collection at the Ballon D'Or ceremony.
To pick up her Fashion Icon Award, Zendaya wore a custom Vera Wang two-piece.
For the Dune after-party in London, Zendaya wore a custom look from the designer-of-the-moment, Nensi Dojaka.
Wearing Rick Owens for the Dune premiere in London.
Wearing Loewe at the award ceremony for Women in Film.
Wearing Alaïa at the Venice Film Festival.
Wearing Balmain at the Venice Film Festival.
Wearing Valentino Haute Couture at the Venice Film Festival.
Wearing Versace - a vintage number that paid homage to Queen Bey - at 2021's BET Awards.
Wearing Valentino Haute Couture at 2021's Oscars.
Wearing Rahul Mishra at an event for Bvlgari.
Wearing Tom Ford at 2020's Critics' Choice Awards.
Wearing Monot at Australia GQ's Men of the Year Awards.
At 2019's People's Choice Awards.
Wearing Peter Do at Elle's Women in Hollywood Awards.
Wearing Vera Wang at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Wearing Berluti at Harper's Bazaar Icons.
Wearing Salvatore Ferragamo at 2019's Essence Festival.
Wearing Fendi to the mega brand's couture show in 2019.
Wearing Armani Privé to the premiere of Spiderman: Far From Home.
Wearing Peter Do For Good Morning America.
Wearing Tommy Hilfiger at 2019's Met Gala.
Wearing David Koma to announce her ambassadorship with Lancôme.
Wearing Marc Jacobs.
Wearing Ralph & Russo at the GQ Awards.
Wearing Versace at 2018's Met Gala.
At Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.
Wearing Giambattista Valli to 2018's Academy Awards.
Wearing Moschino to the premiere of The Greatest Showman.