SKIMS Is Opening Its Valentine’s Shop With Edible Underwear, Fits-Everybody Dresses And Lana Del Ray

From a collaboration with Swarovski to the much-discussed nipple bra, it seems that whatever SKIMS touches turns to gold. Launched by Kim Kardashian in 2019, the brand has become a global sensation, producing collections which sell out in record time, inspiring countless dupes and even partnering with the NBA to become the official underwear partner of basketball in the US. The latest venture set to inspire mass hysteria in all SKIMS fans? The launch of its 2024 Valentine's Shop on Tuesday, 23rd January.
Not only is there an enormous variety of products to suit all manner of Valentine's Day plans – whether you're in a relationship, single or just want to dress your pet in a pink hoodie (niche) – there's also a brand new campaign to promote the collection, fronted by Lana Del Ray.
A self-professed fan of the Kardashians, Del Ray is all strawberry blonde hair and vintage vibes (naturally) in the campaign, wearing a long lace-trimmed slip dress, a velvet lace teddy and apretty pink bodysuit designed for every shape and size.
Speaking to Vogue, Del Ray said she wears SKIMS most days: 'I like wearing the little rompers, or onesies with a big T-shirt. I’m always curious to see what they’re going to do; it’s an ever-evolving brand. It started as kind of a niche brand, and I feel like it’s grown into a thing where now my sister and my best friend Margaret are wearing it. All of a sudden you’re like, ‘Oh, you’re wearing Skims too,’ and you show up in the same outfit as you’re getting a coffee. It’s really kind of sweet.'
While basics like cropped T-shirts and those aforementioned onesies do appear in the collection, albeit with the Valentine's heart print treatment, there's also a slightly more experimental range of edible underwear on offer. There's a candy bra with matching candy thong available, as well as a 'Play Kit' which includes a satin blindfold, riding crop and crotchless pants.
If that all sounds a bit too 50 Shades for you, don't be put off. There's also a new iteration of the push-up bra which claims to be like 'a boob job in a bra', as well as heart print loungewear, pretty lace-trimmed corsets, bralettes and comfy knickers. There's even new slogan pieces, including tees, pants, socks and caps, as well as pet accessories and pieces for the men, too.
It's unlikely most of this collection will be around for very long when it launches on Tuesday at 5pm UK time, so you may want to make your wish list now so that you're ready to shop when the time comes. And remember: great underwear isn't just for Valentine's Day, so treat yourself.
