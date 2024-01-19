SKIMS Is Opening Its Valentine’s Shop With Edible Underwear, Fits-Everybody Dresses And Lana Del Ray

Not only is there an enormous variety of products to suit all manner of Valentine's Day plans – whether you're in a relationship, single or just want to dress your pet in a pink hoodie (niche) – there's also a brand new campaign to promote the collection, fronted by Lana Del Ray.

A self-professed fan of the Kardashians, Del Ray is all strawberry blonde hair and vintage vibes (naturally) in the campaign, wearing a long lace-trimmed slip dress, a velvet lace teddy and apretty pink bodysuit designed for every shape and size.

Speaking to Vogue, Del Ray said she wears SKIMS most days: 'I like wearing the little rompers, or onesies with a big T-shirt. I’m always curious to see what they’re going to do; it’s an ever-evolving brand. It started as kind of a niche brand, and I feel like it’s grown into a thing where now my sister and my best friend Margaret are wearing it. All of a sudden you’re like, ‘Oh, you’re wearing Skims too,’ and you show up in the same outfit as you’re getting a coffee. It’s really kind of sweet.'

While basics like cropped T-shirts and those aforementioned onesies do appear in the collection, albeit with the Valentine's heart print treatment, there's also a slightly more experimental range of edible underwear on offer. There's a candy bra with matching candy thong available, as well as a 'Play Kit' which includes a satin blindfold, riding crop and crotchless pants.

If that all sounds a bit too 50 Shades for you, don't be put off. There's also a new iteration of the push-up bra which claims to be like 'a boob job in a bra', as well as heart print loungewear, pretty lace-trimmed corsets, bralettes and comfy knickers. There's even new slogan pieces, including tees, pants, socks and caps, as well as pet accessories and pieces for the men, too.

It's unlikely most of this collection will be around for very long when it launches on Tuesday at 5pm UK time, so you may want to make your wish list now so that you're ready to shop when the time comes. And remember: great underwear isn't just for Valentine's Day, so treat yourself.

SEE: Skims Valentine's Collection

1. Slogan Embroidered T-Shirt Price: £ 48 skims.com View offer Description Guaranteed to be among the most popular pieces, you'll need to be quick to snap up one of these ... read more Price: £ 48 skims.com View offer

2. Candy Bra Price: £ 34 skims.com View offer Description Underwear that's literally good enough to eat, this bra is made from edible candy throughout and ... read more Price: £ 34 skims.com View offer

3. Candy Pants Price: £ 24 skims.com View offer Description If you've gone for the bra, you may as well go for the matching edible pants too. Price: £ 24 skims.com View offer

9. Teardrop Push-Up Bra Price: £ 60 skims.com View offer Description Dubbed a 'boob job in a bra', the Teardrop gives a smoothing effect so can sit under any clothes. ... read more Price: £ 60 skims.com View offer

15. Soft Lounge Sleep Set Price: £ 102 skims.com View offer Description Great pyjamas are a good idea at any point in the year, but why not use Valentine's Day as an ... read more Price: £ 102 skims.com View offer