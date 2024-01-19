  1. Home|
SKIMS Is Opening Its Valentine’s Shop With Edible Underwear, Fits-Everybody Dresses And Lana Del Ray

Prepare for another sell-out success.

skims valentines shop
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Published
1
skims rom-com top
Slogan Embroidered T-Shirt
2
skims candy bra
Candy Bra
3
skims candy pants
Candy Pants
4
skims bodysuit
Fits Everybody Lace Cami Bodysuit
5
skims slip dress
Fits Everybody Long Slip Dress
6
skims t-shirt bra
Fits Everybody Lace T-Shirt Bra
7
skims pants
Shine Foundations Cheeky Brief
8
skims bodysuit
Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit
9
skims push-up bra
Teardrop Push-Up Bra
10
skims boy shorts
Fits Everybody Lace Boy Shorts
11
skims corset
Stretch Satin Lace Cropped Corset
12
skims baseball cap
Baseball Cap
13
skims heart print crop top
Fits Everybody Super Cropped T-Shirt
14
skims heart print thong
Fits Everybody Heart Print Thong
15
skims pyjamas
Soft Lounge Sleep Set
16
skims robe
Soft Lounge Long Robe
17
skims bralette
Cotton Rib Plunge Bralette
18
skims leggings
Cotton Rib Leggings
19
skims satin pjs
Hotel Shine Short Button-Up Set
20
skims slippers
Valentine's Logo Slippers
21
skims hair clip
Mini Hearts Hair Clips Pack
22
skims boxers
Cotton Rib Boxer 3-Pack
23
skims teddy
Velvet Lace Teddy
24
skims play kit
Play Kit
25
skims heart print onesie
Fits Everybody Heart Print Onesie

From a collaboration with Swarovski to the much-discussed nipple bra, it seems that whatever SKIMS touches turns to gold. Launched by Kim Kardashian in 2019, the brand has become a global sensation, producing collections which sell out in record time, inspiring countless dupes and even partnering with the NBA to become the official underwear partner of basketball in the US. The latest venture set to inspire mass hysteria in all SKIMS fans? The launch of its 2024 Valentine's Shop on Tuesday, 23rd January.

Not only is there an enormous variety of products to suit all manner of Valentine's Day plans – whether you're in a relationship, single or just want to dress your pet in a pink hoodie (niche) – there's also a brand new campaign to promote the collection, fronted by Lana Del Ray.

A self-professed fan of the Kardashians, Del Ray is all strawberry blonde hair and vintage vibes (naturally) in the campaign, wearing a long lace-trimmed slip dress, a velvet lace teddy and apretty pink bodysuit designed for every shape and size.

Speaking to Vogue, Del Ray said she wears SKIMS most days: 'I like wearing the little rompers, or onesies with a big T-shirt. I’m always curious to see what they’re going to do; it’s an ever-evolving brand. It started as kind of a niche brand, and I feel like it’s grown into a thing where now my sister and my best friend Margaret are wearing it. All of a sudden you’re like, ‘Oh, you’re wearing Skims too,’ and you show up in the same outfit as you’re getting a coffee. It’s really kind of sweet.'

While basics like cropped T-shirts and those aforementioned onesies do appear in the collection, albeit with the Valentine's heart print treatment, there's also a slightly more experimental range of edible underwear on offer. There's a candy bra with matching candy thong available, as well as a 'Play Kit' which includes a satin blindfold, riding crop and crotchless pants.

If that all sounds a bit too 50 Shades for you, don't be put off. There's also a new iteration of the push-up bra which claims to be like 'a boob job in a bra', as well as heart print loungewear, pretty lace-trimmed corsets, bralettes and comfy knickers. There's even new slogan pieces, including tees, pants, socks and caps, as well as pet accessories and pieces for the men, too.

It's unlikely most of this collection will be around for very long when it launches on Tuesday at 5pm UK time, so you may want to make your wish list now so that you're ready to shop when the time comes. And remember: great underwear isn't just for Valentine's Day, so treat yourself.

SEE: Skims Valentine's Collection

1.

Slogan Embroidered T-Shirt

skims rom-com top
Price: £48

skims.com

Description

Guaranteed to be among the most popular pieces, you'll need to be quick to snap up one of these

skims rom-com top
Price: £48

skims.com

2.

Candy Bra

skims candy bra
Price: £34

skims.com

Description

Underwear that's literally good enough to eat, this bra is made from edible candy throughout and

skims candy bra
Price: £34

skims.com

3.

Candy Pants

skims candy pants
Price: £24

skims.com

Description

If you've gone for the bra, you may as well go for the matching edible pants too.

skims candy pants
Price: £24

skims.com

4.

Fits Everybody Lace Cami Bodysuit

skims bodysuit
Price: £64

skims.com

Description

Super-soft and with just the right amount of stretch, this bodysuit has adjustable straps and a

skims bodysuit
Price: £64

skims.com

5.

Fits Everybody Long Slip Dress

skims slip dress
Price: £84

skims.com

Description

As seen on Lana Del Ray in the campaign, this dress is available in various different colours –

skims slip dress
Price: £84

skims.com

6.

Fits Everybody Lace T-Shirt Bra

skims t-shirt bra
Price: £58

skims.com

Description

With inclusive sizing and comfortable support, it's no surprise SKIMS's bras have received rave

skims t-shirt bra
Price: £58

skims.com

7.

Shine Foundations Cheeky Brief

skims pants
Price: £20

skims.com

Description

These mid-rise knickers are comfy and seamless, making them ideal for everyday wear.

skims pants
Price: £20

skims.com

8.

Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit

skims bodysuit
Price: £70

skims.com

Description

The internet is awash with people raving about SKIMS bodysuits. This one has a waist-cinching

skims bodysuit
Price: £70

skims.com

9.

Teardrop Push-Up Bra

skims push-up bra
Price: £60

skims.com

Description

Dubbed a 'boob job in a bra', the Teardrop gives a smoothing effect so can sit under any clothes.

skims push-up bra
Price: £60

skims.com

10.

Fits Everybody Lace Boy Shorts

skims boy shorts
Price: £22

skims.com

Description

If you're a fan of full briefs, these will give you all the comfort and coverage of big knickers

skims boy shorts
Price: £22

skims.com

11.

Stretch Satin Lace Cropped Corset

skims corset
Price: £78

skims.com

Description

Whether you wear this strictly as underwear or as outerwear layered under blazers or shirts by

skims corset
Price: £78

skims.com

12.

Baseball Cap

skims baseball cap
Price: £34

skims.com

Description

Never have a bad hair day again thanks to SKIMS's slogan cap.

skims baseball cap
Price: £34

skims.com

13.

Fits Everybody Super Cropped T-Shirt

skims heart print crop top
Price: £42

skims.com

Description

This heart print tee has various matching pieces if you want to co-ordinate your basics.

skims heart print crop top
Price: £42

skims.com

14.

Fits Everybody Heart Print Thong

skims heart print thong
Price: £18

skims.com

Description

Thanks to the wider band, this is a thong that's actually more comfortable than most.

skims heart print thong
Price: £18

skims.com

15.

Soft Lounge Sleep Set

skims pyjamas
Price: £102

skims.com

Description

Great pyjamas are a good idea at any point in the year, but why not use Valentine's Day as an

skims pyjamas
Price: £102

skims.com

16.

Soft Lounge Long Robe

skims robe
Price: £100

skims.com

Description

Ditch your old dressing gown and feel infinitely more fabulous in this pretty pink robe.

skims robe
Price: £100

skims.com

17.

Cotton Rib Plunge Bralette

skims bralette
Price: £36

skims.com

Description

Designed to be so comfy you forget you're wearing it, this bralette is perfect for those looking

skims bralette
Price: £36

skims.com

18.

Cotton Rib Leggings

skims leggings
Price: £56

skims.com

Description

Form-fitting loungewear that's just as comfy as your favourite joggers? It may sound too good to

skims leggings
Price: £56

skims.com

19.

Hotel Shine Short Button-Up Set

skims satin pjs
Price: £80

skims.com

Description

For a more luxurious night's sleep, opt for these satin PJs. You'll want to wear them every single

skims satin pjs
Price: £80

skims.com

20.

Valentine's Logo Slippers

skims slippers
Price: £48

skims.com

Description

Given how cold it is at the moment, these slippers are a sound investment.

skims slippers
Price: £48

skims.com

21.

Mini Hearts Hair Clips Pack

skims hair clip
Price: £24

skims.com

Description

Embrace literal dressing with these heart-shaped hair clips. Or just enjoy their joyful, '90s

skims hair clip
Price: £24

skims.com

22.

Cotton Rib Boxer 3-Pack

skims boxers
Price: £94

skims.com

Description

If anything, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to indulge in some self-care. And there's no

skims boxers
Price: £94

skims.com

23.

Velvet Lace Teddy

skims teddy
Price: £78

skims.com

Description

Made from ultra-soft velvet with pretty lace trim, this teddy will make you feel your very best.

skims teddy
Price: £78

skims.com

24.

Play Kit

skims play kit
Price: £58

skims.com

Description

If you're looking to spice things up for Valentine's Day, the SKIMS Play Kit features a satin

skims play kit
Price: £58

skims.com

25.

Fits Everybody Heart Print Onesie

skims heart print onesie
Price: £68

skims.com

Description

Some of SKIMS's most beloved pieces have had a heart print makeover. Make like Lana and pair yours

skims heart print onesie
Price: £68

skims.com

