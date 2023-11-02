Swarovski x SKIMS: The New Collaboration Your Party Season Needs

It's been quite a few years for the powerhouse jewellery brand Swarovski. Since Giovanna Engelbert joined as creative director in 2016 she has quickly transformed the way we see crystals. Almost every iconic red carpet or stage moment tends to have a Swarovski link; there was Doja Cat covered in 30,000 red crystals at Schiaparelli's couture show earlier this year and Lil Nas X wearing little more than silver gems at the Met Gala. Most recently, Beyoncé and Madonna both wore custom-made Swarovski pieces on their world tours. If you want to shine, Swarovski is the only brand to go to.

Via the Swarovski Creators Lab initiative, collaborations with renowned luxury brands such as Christopher Kane, Nike, and Amina Muaadi have helped to transform Swarovski from a jewellery brand into a fashion supernova. And now? The brand has joined forces with another global success story: Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.

Maybe we should have seen this coming sooner, given that Kim gave us all a clue when she wore a custom crystal top and necklace to the Beyoncé Renaissance world tour. But just in time for the festive season, Swarovski x SKIMS will be an exclusive collection of body-contouring jewellery and crystal-encrusted shapewear.

The collection will hit stores on 7 November and, based on the images that Kim just dropped on her Instagram, we can expect a collection that is filled with sparkling jewels, body chains made from the signature Swarovski chunky crystals, as well as SKIMS' signature form-fitting dresses, underwear and bodysuits embellished with Swarovski's finest.

SKIMS may have been originally created to provide pieces to be worn under clothes but this collection is undoubtedly meant to be seen. Set your alarms for next Tuesday – we have a feeling these pieces are going to fly off the shelves.