Where To Shop The Best SKIMS Dupes If Your Favourite Styles Are (Still) Out Of Stock

Flesh-toned everything.

skims dupes
by Marina Avraam |
Posted

We're not ashamed to admit that we're 100% SKIMS addicts. From the fit to the feel, everything about Kim K's highly-coveted clothing line is sensational. Heard of the term 'fits like a glove'? SKIMS is hard to beat. But, if you're looking for something on a lower budget or can't wait for your size to come back in stock, we've found the best SKIMS dupes around.

From curve-contouring shapewear in fleshy tones to the all new 'boob-job' push up bra (it's a game-changer) SKIMS is everything we want in a shapewear brand, and then some. But, if you find yourself perusing the SKIMS website on a weekly basis, only to find that your favourite bodysuit or t-shirt is still out of stock, it might be time to look elsewhere.

We won't lie - searching for SKIMS lookalikes was no easy task, because we're looking for items that do more than simply resemble the brand's minimal aesthetic. We've found the best SKIMS dupes that look, feel, and fit exactly like your favourite SKIMS styles, and - most importantly - are still in stock. Happy shopping.

SHOP: The Best SKIMS Dupes

1. TALA, 365 Sculpting Lounge Cami Maxi Dress

TALA skims dupes
Price: £59

www.wearetala.com

Description

Eco-conscious brand TALA has produced a spitting image of the SKIMS cami maxi dress, made from

TALA skims dupes

2. Marks and Spencers, Flexifit Non Wired Crop Top

Marks and spencer skims dupes
Price: £22

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

Marks and Spencer's seamless crop top gives a flawless smooth finish and is available in over 7

Marks and spencer skims dupes

3. Marks and Spencer, No VPL Flexifit Brazilian Knickers (3 Pack)

marks and spencer skims dupes
Price: £12

www.marksandspencer.com

Description

A complete bestseller available in all the same shades as the crop top to find your perfect set.

marks and spencer skims dupes

4. Alo Yoga, Alosoft Suns Out Onesie

alo yoga skims dupes
Price: £130

www.aloyoga.com

Description

Celebrity favourite, Alo Yoga, has nailed the minimal body-con aesthetic, perfect as active-wear

alo yoga skims dupes

5. Uniqlo, Heattech Thermal Sleeveless Bra Top

uniqlo bra top skims dupes
Price: £24.90

www.uniqlo.com

Description

The Uniqlo Heattech tank tops have a built in bra for extra support.

uniqlo bra top skims dupes

6. H and M, Grey Marl Cycling Shorts

h&m skims dupes
Price: £6.99

www2.hm.com

Description

A staple of any wardrobe, cotton cycling shorts are a must.

h&m skims dupes

7. Weekday, Open Neck Tank Top

weekday skims dupes
Price: £27

www.weekday.com

Description

The black maxi dress from SKIMS went viral for all the right reasons but is sadly now out of

weekday skims dupes

8. Alo Yoga, Sleek Back Bodysuit

alo yoga bodysuit skims dupes
Price: £96

www.aloyoga.com

Description

Another mention for Alo Yoga, this skin tone bodysuit is the perfect SKIMS dupe.

alo yoga bodysuit skims dupes

9. H and M, Cropped Vest Top

H&M skims dupes
Price: £3.99

www2.hm.com

Description

Get the simple SKIMS aesthetic for under £5.

H&M skims dupes

10. GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE, Stretch Recycled Sports Bra

girlfriend collective skims dupes
Price: £55

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

The stretch fabric is super tight and smoothing without being restrictive.

girlfriend collective skims dupes

11. <meta charset="utf-8">GIRLFRIEND COLLECTIVE, Run Recycled Stretch Shorts

girlfriend collective skims dupes
Price: £55

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

Don't forget the matching shorts.

girlfriend collective skims dupes

12. Lululemon, Align Ribbed Bodysuit

lululemon skips dupes
Price: £138

www.lululemon.co.uk

Description

Can you get more SKIMS than a skin tight bodysuit? We love this Lululemon option available in

lululemon skips dupes
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us