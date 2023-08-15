Kim Kardashian Launches SKIMS Push-Up Bra And Says It’s Going To ‘Change The Game’

There is no doubt that Kim Kardashian hit the nail on the head when she created SKIMS. Ever since its launch in 2019, which has been referred to as a 'cultural reset', SKIMS has earned its place as one of the best shapewear brands (and, if you haven't tried its sizzling swimwear, just what have you been doing). And now the reality-star-slash-mogul has just launched her most innovative product yet. Introducing the SKIMS Ultimate Bra, the 'craziest' SKIMS push-up bra to date.

The solutions-focused brand is hoping to reinvent the traditional push-up bra for the next generation by creating a bra silhouette that offers something that's not exactly easy: a full, perfectly shaped and naturally lifted look to give you the 'best boobs ever'. Engineered through years of extensive testing, using 3D scans and moulds of real women’s breasts, including none other than Kardashian's, the SKIMS push-up bra is allegedly, 'kind of like a boob job in a bra'.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian On The SKIMS Push-Up Bra

Unlike traditional push-up bras which are usually comprised of one large foam pad, which can result in too much lift, or a shelf-like look, the SKIMS push-up bra uses tapered foam cushions. And the result? Graded fullness and a naturally rounded teardrop shape.

The SKIMS push-up bra uses sheen microfibre fabric to ensure softness and boasts an innovative smoothing technology, guaranteeing a seamless look underneath clothing.

How Do I Buy The Skims Ultimate Bra?

Set a reminder for Thursday! The Ultimate Bra will be available on the 17 August, in sizes 32A to 44D, in 10 colourways for £58.

How Do I get On The Waitlist For The Skims Ultimate Bra?