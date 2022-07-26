SKIMS Swim Is Launching A Sizzling Range Of Skirts, Dresses And Cycling Shorts That You Can Wear In The Pool

You asked, Kim Kardashian listened. SKIMS Swim launched earlier this year and its latest drop, which is available from Thursday June 28, is its most novel yet and modelled by an all-star line-up including Paris Jackson, Bella Poarch and Madison Bailey. For example, have you ever felt the desire to wear a dramatic pair of elbow-length gloves in the pool just because? Perhaps not, but what about a sarong skirt or a tank dress? SKIMS Swim, as a solution-orientated brand that aims to merge functionality with style, has got you covered - and, from teeny-weeny triangle tops to cut-out monokinis to cycling suits - everything is available in its usual size range of XXS to 4X.

The phrase 'beach and beyond' really does apply to the collection, which you could wear to do lengths in the pool and then lounge at a beach club without any outfit alterations, and whether you prefer barely-there swimmers or something a little more modest, Kardashian's got your back. The Micro Triangle Top, for example, is perfect if you want minimal coverage but maximum impact. The Sarong Skirt, meanwhile, reaches that sweet spot between the mid-calf and ankle.

With its expertise in the world of shapewear - not to mention its affordable price point and aptitude for creating timeless styles that are skimpy/supportive/sculpting, depending on your preference - SKIMS Swim has everything you need to look fabulous, and feel comfortable, on your next beach break.

How Much Does SKIMS Swim Cost?

SKIMS Swim starts from £36 for the Micro Triangle Top. The most expensive product, meanwhile, is the Mock-Neck Cycle Suit (£108).

When Does SKIMS Swim Launch?

SKIMS Swim is available now but the latest collection will be shoppable from Thursday June 28.