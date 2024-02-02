The Outfits In Priscilla Are More Relevant Than Ever, So Here’s Where To Shop Them Now

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla has been something of a quiet sensation since it was released. Capturing the realities of the titular character's marriage to the ‘King of Rock And Roll’ the biopic is an adaption of the autobiography, Elvis and Me, written by Priscilla Presley.

Offering a much more heartfelt adaption than Baz Luhrmann’s colourful biographical drama, Elvis, Coppola worked closely with Presley herself to execute the vision. While, in other adaptions, Priscilla is cast as a supporting role in Elvis’ life, this is the first time we get to see the story told from her own perspective on such a scale.

Famous for her coming-of-age films, Coppola’s adaption depicts the relationship of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu through the female gaze. We first meet Priscilla (a shy schoolgirl), played by Cailee Spaeny, when she’s just fourteen years old. Amid her high-school years, a twenty-four-year-old Elvis, played by Euphoria's Jacob Elordi, pursues a relationship with her.

©A24

Throughout Priscilla, the director expertly plays with colour, print and wardrobe to convey Presley’s journey from girlhood to womanhood. Along with costume designer, Stacey Battat, conscious choices were made with regard to Presley’s wardrobe. The film begins with Priscilla in light, airy and delicate palettes to show her innocence. In one scene, we see the young girl contrasted against the decadent, ‘grown-up’ world of Graceland wearing a pastel pink dress, showing how out of place she truly is.

©A24

However, as time goes on, Priscilla begins to develop her sense of individuality. Despite being confined to solid colours due to Elvis's hatred of prints, we see her begin to experiment with her sense of style. At the end of the film, Priscilla wears a dark structured blazer in direct contrast to the soft pink cardigan and a heart-shaped locket that we see at the beginning of the film. It seems that Priscilla’s wardrobe not only reflects the passing of the decades but also her growth in maturity, confidence and joie de vivre.

In more recent years, those who’ve paid homage to Presley include Euphoria’s Alexia Demi, and more namely, artist Lana Del Rey. Known for her signature cat eye makeup true to the 1960s, Presley’s influence continues to transcend through the eras. No wonder, then, that since the film's release, online searches for everything from Priscilla's hair to her outfits have been on a steep incline.

Here’s where to shop the best Priscilla Presley outfits, inspired by the film, Priscilla.

SHOP: The Best Priscilla Presley Outfits

Priscilla Presley's Blue Dress

©a24

As Priscilla's relationship progresses with Elvis, she can be seen a lot in the colour blue - in fact, Elvis prefers her in this colour. Throughout the film, she's often seen in variations of blue dresses, particularly with bow motifs. Revealing her reason behind this, costume designer, Battat revealed to Marie Clare: 'I took the bows from images [of Priscilla] that I saw but Priscilla and Elvis were in the south, so the phrase 'the bigger the bow, the closer to God,' stuck in my mind.'

Priscilla Presley's Wedding Dress

©a24

While Presley's actual wedding gown was one from a department store, costume designers on the set of Priscilla looked at some of Virginie Viard’s collections for Chanel to recreate the dress. Elvis and Priscilla were married in Milton Prell's suite at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on 1 May, 1967. Priscilla wore a lace embroidered dress with pearl detailing and an empire waist.

Priscilla Presley's Babydoll Dress

©a24

Priscilla's nightgowns also tell a story within the biopic as she moves from cotton pyjamas to babydoll styles, potentially hinting at Elvis and Priscilla's advancing relationship. In this scene, Priscilla can be seen wearing a pink babydoll dress with ruffle sleeves and her signature bold makeup. Battat revealed to Stylist, 'We could adapt it in the same way that we adapted the looks for her to feel younger in Germany and then change it as she gets older.'

Priscilla Presley's Pink Dress

©a24

Nine months after their wedding, Elvis and Priscilla announced the birth of their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley on 1 February 1968. In a photo shoot shortly after, Priscilla can be seen wearing a bright pink dress with a stand-out collar detail cradling the newborn in her arms.

Priscilla Presley's Daisy Print Dress

©a24

Spaeney wears a daisy chain headband much like the headband Presley wore in real life. One that's also been recreated by artist Lana Del Rey, this look has had a real cultural impact. Despite being on a shift-style dress, the daisy print embroidery keeps it fresh. We see a transition in wardrobe as the 1970s draw closer.

Priscilla Presley's Printed Dress

©a24

In an interview with A24, Priscilla revealed that Elvis hated her wearing prints because it 'took away from her figure'. However, it's clear to see that prints were a sense of empowerment for the young woman. Here, she confronts Elvis about the alleged affair with his Viva Las Vegas co-star, Ann-Margret Olsson.

Priscilla Presley's Lilac Blouse

©a24

This photo shoot of Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley takes place in 1971, just a few months before Priscilla leaves their marriage. Recreating the outfit in the biopic meant that there had to be a few adjustments to fit Spaeney's frame. However, the final look is almost indistinguishable from the original, where Priscilla famously wore a lilac smock top and a pair of purple trousers.

Priscilla Presley's Dark Jacket

©a24

Presley makes the decision to end her marriage to Elvis in February, 1972. In this shot, she can be seen wearing a structured, almost militant-style blazer. The contrast between her final look and wardrobe at the beginning of the film is stark.

How to dress like Priscilla Presley

There's no doubt about it, Priscilla Presley's style still resonates today. Over the years, Priscilla looked to designers such as Prada and Bill Belew to create her looks. Having gone through so many evolutions when it comes to fashion, there are a few brands you may want to bookmark if you want to recreate Priscilla Presley's wardrobe.

For her 1960s looks, Sister Jane, Selkie and Self-Portrait capture her ultra-feminine style, thanks to whimsical designs complete with oversized bows, pearl details and soft colour palettes.

When it comes to her looks in the 1970s, Priscilla began to embrace prints, colour and a much more easy-going sense of style. Back to her roots, the starlet embraced a lighter brown hairstyle with soft waves. Think bohemian, with free-flowing silhouettes. RIXO and Free People have many pieces which would fit the bill perfectly.

Main image credit: A24