The Outfits In Priscilla Are More Relevant Than Ever, So Here’s Where To Shop Them Now

From babydoll dresses to sharp jackets and even her wedding gown, here's how to recreate Priscilla Presley's most iconic looks.

priscilla-presley-outfits (3)
by Samantha Price |
Published
1
Nina Ricci, Giant Bow Sleeveless Dress

2
& Other Stories, Satin Lavalliere-Neck Mini Dress

3
Whistles, Frances Lace Wedding Dress

4
LK Bennett, Lovette Cream Devoré Long Wedding Dress

5
Sister Jane, Dream Cherry Ade Bow Dress

6
Selkie, The Mini Mansion Dress

7
For Love & Lemons, Blakely Cape

8
Hobbs, Dania Jacket

9
Rixo, Michaela Crepe Mini Dress

10
Sister Jane, Ghospell Maeve PU Mini Dress

11
Self-Portrait, Belted Guipure-Laced Mini Dress

12
RUMER, Remi Mini Dress

13
Jennifer Behr, Elowen Floral-Embroidered Headband

14
Rixo, Sandrine Silk Midi Dress

15
Reformation, Poppies Silk Dress

16
Guess, All-Over Print Long Dress

17
Ganni, Smocked Cotton-Poplin Blouse

18
Roberto Cavalli, High-Waist Flared Wool Trousers

19
Veronica Beard, Miller Dickey Blazer

20
The Row, Armelle Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla has been something of a quiet sensation since it was released. Capturing the realities of the titular character's marriage to the ‘King of Rock And Roll’ the biopic is an adaption of the autobiography, Elvis and Me, written by Priscilla Presley.

Offering a much more heartfelt adaption than Baz Luhrmann’s colourful biographical drama, Elvis, Coppola worked closely with Presley herself to execute the vision. While, in other adaptions, Priscilla is cast as a supporting role in Elvis’ life, this is the first time we get to see the story told from her own perspective on such a scale.

Famous for her coming-of-age films, Coppola’s adaption depicts the relationship of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu through the female gaze. We first meet Priscilla (a shy schoolgirl), played by Cailee Spaeny, when she’s just fourteen years old. Amid her high-school years, a twenty-four-year-old Elvis, played by Euphoria's Jacob Elordi, pursues a relationship with her.

priscilla-presley-outfits-2
©A24

Throughout Priscilla, the director expertly plays with colour, print and wardrobe to convey Presley’s journey from girlhood to womanhood. Along with costume designer, Stacey Battat, conscious choices were made with regard to Presley’s wardrobe. The film begins with Priscilla in light, airy and delicate palettes to show her innocence. In one scene, we see the young girl contrasted against the decadent, ‘grown-up’ world of Graceland wearing a pastel pink dress, showing how out of place she truly is.

priscilla-presley-outfits-1
©A24

However, as time goes on, Priscilla begins to develop her sense of individuality. Despite being confined to solid colours due to Elvis's hatred of prints, we see her begin to experiment with her sense of style. At the end of the film, Priscilla wears a dark structured blazer in direct contrast to the soft pink cardigan and a heart-shaped locket that we see at the beginning of the film. It seems that Priscilla’s wardrobe not only reflects the passing of the decades but also her growth in maturity, confidence and joie de vivre.

In more recent years, those who’ve paid homage to Presley include Euphoria’s Alexia Demi, and more namely, artist Lana Del Rey. Known for her signature cat eye makeup true to the 1960s, Presley’s influence continues to transcend through the eras. No wonder, then, that since the film's release, online searches for everything from Priscilla's hair to her outfits have been on a steep incline.

Here’s where to shop the best Priscilla Presley outfits, inspired by the film, Priscilla.

SHOP: The Best Priscilla Presley Outfits

Priscilla Presley's Blue Dress

priscilla-presley-outfits-5
©a24

As Priscilla's relationship progresses with Elvis, she can be seen a lot in the colour blue - in fact, Elvis prefers her in this colour. Throughout the film, she's often seen in variations of blue dresses, particularly with bow motifs. Revealing her reason behind this, costume designer, Battat revealed to Marie Clare: 'I took the bows from images [of Priscilla] that I saw but Priscilla and Elvis were in the south, so the phrase 'the bigger the bow, the closer to God,' stuck in my mind.'

1.

Nina Ricci, Giant Bow Sleeveless Dress

Nina Ricci, Giant Bow Sleeveless DressNina Ricci
Price: £1,070

www.farfetch.com

Description

Possibly the quintessential babydoll dress, this bow-embellished mini give vintage vibes but still

2.

& Other Stories, Satin Lavalliere-Neck Mini Dress

& Other Stories, Satin Lavalliere-Neck Mini Dress& Other Stories,
Price: £55 (was £120)

www.stories.com

Description

Crafted from satin featuring a large neck bow, this mini from & Other Stories has the same powder

Priscilla Presley's Wedding Dress

priscilla-presley-outfits-2-1
©a24

While Presley's actual wedding gown was one from a department store, costume designers on the set of Priscilla looked at some of Virginie Viard’s collections for Chanel to recreate the dress. Elvis and Priscilla were married in Milton Prell's suite at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on 1 May, 1967. Priscilla wore a lace embroidered dress with pearl detailing and an empire waist.

3.

Whistles, Frances Lace Wedding Dress

Whistles, Frances Lace Wedding DressWhistles
Price: £599

www.whistles.com

Description

With a high neck design, lace embroidery and fluted cuffs, this Whistles dress has a real

4.

LK Bennett, Lovette Cream Devoré Long Wedding Dress

LK Bennett, Lovette Cream Devoré Long Wedding DressLK Bennett
Price: £399 (was £799)

www.lkbennett.com

Description

In antique cream, the Lovette Devoré gown from LK Bennett is reminiscent of 1970s designs.

Priscilla Presley's Babydoll Dress

priscilla-presley-outfits-3
©a24

Priscilla's nightgowns also tell a story within the biopic as she moves from cotton pyjamas to babydoll styles, potentially hinting at Elvis and Priscilla's advancing relationship. In this scene, Priscilla can be seen wearing a pink babydoll dress with ruffle sleeves and her signature bold makeup. Battat revealed to Stylist, 'We could adapt it in the same way that we adapted the looks for her to feel younger in Germany and then change it as she gets older.'

5.

Sister Jane, Dream Cherry Ade Bow Dress

Sister Jane, Dream Cherry Ade Bow DressSister Jane
Price: £79 (was £165)

sisterjane.com

Description

A whimsical design from Sister Jane, the Dream Cherry Ade Bow Dress has puff sleeve details and

6.

Selkie, The Mini Mansion Dress

Selkie, The Mini Mansion DressSelkie
Price: £385

www.revolve.com

Description

Selkie is a brand that has been built on babydoll silhouettes. Exaggerated puff sleeves, a flared

7.

For Love & Lemons, Blakely Cape

For Love & Lemons, Blakely CapeFor Love & Lemons
Price: £97 (was £155)

forloveandlemons.com

Description

This will make you feel absolutely fabulous as you waft around the house in a cascading chiffon

Priscilla Presley's Pink Dress

priscilla-presley-outfits-9
©a24

Nine months after their wedding, Elvis and Priscilla announced the birth of their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley on 1 February 1968. In a photo shoot shortly after, Priscilla can be seen wearing a bright pink dress with a stand-out collar detail cradling the newborn in her arms.

8.

Hobbs, Dania Jacket

Hobbs, Dania JacketHobbs
Price: £179 (was £229)

www.hobbs.com

Description

This jacket from Hobbs looks as though it's stepped right out of the 1960s. It's reminiscent of

9.

Rixo, Michaela Crepe Mini Dress

Rixo, Michaela Crepe Mini DressRixo
Price: £265

rixolondon.com

Description

Layer underneath the jacket for serious Jackie O vibes. This Rixo dress comes complete with bow

Priscilla Presley's Daisy Print Dress

priscilla-presley-outfits-3-1
©a24

Spaeney wears a daisy chain headband much like the headband Presley wore in real life. One that's also been recreated by artist Lana Del Rey, this look has had a real cultural impact. Despite being on a shift-style dress, the daisy print embroidery keeps it fresh. We see a transition in wardrobe as the 1970s draw closer.

10.

Sister Jane, Ghospell Maeve PU Mini Dress

Sister Jane, Ghospell Maeve PU Mini DressSister Jane
Price: £89

sisterjane.com

Description

This whimsical Ghospell Maeve PU Mini Dress has an appliqué rose design on mesh fabric, with

11.

Self-Portrait, Belted Guipure-Laced Mini Dress

Self-Portrait, Belted Guipure-Laced Mini DressSelf-Portrait
Price: £416

www.farfetch.com

Description

This stunning Belted Guipure-Laced Mini Dress from Self-Portrait has a charming scallop hem and

12.

RUMER, Remi Mini Dress

RUMER, Remi Mini DressRUMER
Price: £234

www.revolve.com

Description

With bigger, bolder floral motifs, RUMER's Remi Mini Dress has a bohemian feel. Perfect for

13.

Jennifer Behr, Elowen Floral-Embroidered Headband

Jennifer Behr, Elowen Floral-Embroidered HeadbandJennifer Behr
Price: £508

www.farfetch.com

Description

Delicately embroidered, Jennifer Behr's headband features intricate floral embellishments. A nod

Priscilla Presley's Printed Dress

priscilla-presley-outfits-4
©a24

In an interview with A24, Priscilla revealed that Elvis hated her wearing prints because it 'took away from her figure'. However, it's clear to see that prints were a sense of empowerment for the young woman. Here, she confronts Elvis about the alleged affair with his Viva Las Vegas co-star, Ann-Margret Olsson.

14.

Rixo, Sandrine Silk Midi Dress

Rixo, Sandrine Silk Midi DressRixo
Price: £315

rixolondon.com

Description

Inspired by vintage designs, Rixo delivers with the Sandrine Silk Midi Dress. The Parisian daisy

15.

Reformation, Poppies Silk Dress

Reformation, Poppies Silk DressReformation
Price: £348

www.thereformation.com

Description

A much more modern interpretation of Presley's printed dresses, this Poppies Silk Dress from

16.

Guess, All-Over Print Long Dress

Guess, All-Over Print Long DressGuess
Price: £85 (was £170)

www.guess.eu

Description

Perfect for summer months, this printed dress from Guess is effortless to wear. It features a

Priscilla Presley's Lilac Blouse

priscilla-presley-outfits-1-1
©a24

This photo shoot of Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley takes place in 1971, just a few months before Priscilla leaves their marriage. Recreating the outfit in the biopic meant that there had to be a few adjustments to fit Spaeney's frame. However, the final look is almost indistinguishable from the original, where Priscilla famously wore a lilac smock top and a pair of purple trousers.

17.

Ganni, Smocked Cotton-Poplin Blouse

Ganni, Smocked Cotton-Poplin BlouseGanni
Price: £66 (was £165)

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

With the same shirred details and lilac colourway, the Ganni Smocked Cotton-Poplin Blouse has

18.

Roberto Cavalli, High-Waist Flared Wool Trousers

Roberto Cavalli, High-Waist Flared Wool TrousersRoberto Cavalli
Price: £453 (was £905)

www.farfetch.com

Description

Style with these Roberto Cavalli High-Waist Flared Wool Trousers in a similar purple hue to

Priscilla Presley's Dark Jacket

priscilla-presley-outfits-8
©a24

Presley makes the decision to end her marriage to Elvis in February, 1972. In this shot, she can be seen wearing a structured, almost militant-style blazer. The contrast between her final look and wardrobe at the beginning of the film is stark.

19.

Veronica Beard, Miller Dickey Blazer

Veronica Beard, Miller Dickey Blazer Veronica Beard
Price: £565

www.mytheresa.com

Description

In previous scenes, we saw Priscilla wearing military-style coats, paired with [knee-high white

20.

The Row, Armelle Cotton-Poplin Shirt

The Row, Armelle Cotton-Poplin ShirtThe Row
Price: £576 (was £960)

www.net-a-porter.com

Description

Wear with an open-collar Armelle Cotton-Poplin Shirt from The Row, and you're well on your way to

How to dress like Priscilla Presley

There's no doubt about it, Priscilla Presley's style still resonates today. Over the years, Priscilla looked to designers such as Prada and Bill Belew to create her looks. Having gone through so many evolutions when it comes to fashion, there are a few brands you may want to bookmark if you want to recreate Priscilla Presley's wardrobe.

For her 1960s looks, Sister Jane, Selkie and Self-Portrait capture her ultra-feminine style, thanks to whimsical designs complete with oversized bows, pearl details and soft colour palettes.

When it comes to her looks in the 1970s, Priscilla began to embrace prints, colour and a much more easy-going sense of style. Back to her roots, the starlet embraced a lighter brown hairstyle with soft waves. Think bohemian, with free-flowing silhouettes. RIXO and Free People have many pieces which would fit the bill perfectly.

Main image credit: A24

Samantha Price is a Beauty, Fashion & Wellness Product Writer for Grazia. With two years of experience at Bauer, she has worked on several projects, from championing newsletters to writing expertly crafted buying guides.

