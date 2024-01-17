Priscilla Presley Makeup is Trending, So Here’s A Tutorial To Help You Achieve The Look Easily

The start of 2024 has signalled a makeup revival. Eyeliner. Big, bold, graphic liner to be precise. If 2023 was all quiet luxury and clean girl makeup, 2024 is looking a whole lot louder. There’s three people in particular we need to thank for making us reach for the black liquid liner lurking at the bottom of our makeup bag: Priscilla Presley, Amy Winehouse and Ariana Grande.

The hotly anticipated Priscilla biopic has got TikTok in a tizz. Director Sofia Coppola’s films’ aesthetic has been labelled ‘for the girls, by the girls,' and TikTokers have been using Priscilla’s iconic winged eyeliner as inspiration for 60s-inspired makeup looks. Priscilla Presley's wedding makeup is proving a popular look to try out, too.

Another biopic that’s encouraging the resurgence of heavy-duty eyeliner is Back to Black. Not a scene goes by where Marisa Abela, who plays Amy Winehouse in the film, isn’t sporting Winehouse’s signature thick black cat-eye. We’re hoping that Winehouse’s favourite Rimmel London Exaggerate Eyeliner in 001 £5.95 was used to create it.

One person we can always rely on to shake things up in the eyeliner stakes is Arianna Grande. The singer has become famous for her perfectly winged eyeliner – her Instagram makeup tutorial showcasing her go-to liner technique is very impressive indeed. Recently, however, she’s swapped out her classic cat-eye for something more trend-led. In the video for her new single Yes, And? she’s rocking a graphic singular liner – a modern twist on her usual '60s Priscilla-esque flick.

Looking to up your eyeliner game? We spoke to makeup artists Caroline Barnes and Simone Otis to find out exactly how to perfect sweeping liner and the products you need. Plus, how to rectify any mistakes.

How to do Priscilla Presley Makeup

'When you think of Priscilla Presley, you’re instantly swept into the allure of her dramatic cat-eye magic,' says Otis, who says that 'the way she applied her eyeliner is the most captivating thing.' What’s the secret?

Embrace double wings. According to Otis, the technique looks like this:

How to do eyeliner for beginners

Newbies to eyeliner experimentation, listen up. Barnes has this top tip: 'Don’t look directly in the mirror,' she says. Yes, really. For an elongated doe eyed effect, you want to follow the lines of your own face and eye. 'Turn your face profile to the mirror to see the shape of your eye and use the profile to follow that line,' she recommends. It’s a little tricky at first but by looking forward you can actually miss the angle and this method will help ensure the finished effect is flattering. Sold.

Helpfully, Otis has created a step-by-step guide for perfecting winged eyeliner every time. You’re welcome.

Prepare Your Eyelids: Start with clean, dry eyelids

Choose Your Liner: Opt for a dark brown eyeliner pencil or gel. Makeup artists can’t enough of the pigmented Inglot Eyeliner Gel, £14

Outline Upper Lash Line: Draw a thin line along the upper lash line

Create First Wing: Extend the line past the outer corner, angling it slightly upwards

Connect to Upper Line: Connect the wing back to the upper lash line

Draw Second Wing: From the outer corner, draw a shorter, thinner second wing

Complete Second Connection: Connect the tip of the second wing to the upper lash line

Fill in Spaces: Fill in between the wings and upper lash line

Check Symmetry: Ensure both eyes have symmetrical wings

How to do eyeliner if you have hooded eyes

Let Amy Winehouse be your inspiration. 'A really strong liner that crosses the hood of the eye can really open it out,' says Barnes. She warns that a 'delicate, skinny line doesn’t really work with a hooded eye.'

How to do eyeliner if you have small eyes

Switch out regular black liner for white. 'It really opens them up,' says Barnes who rates Victoria Beckham Eye Brightener, £26

What to do if you mess up your eyeliner?

Heed Otis’s advice: 'If you make a mistake, allow the gel or pencil to completely dry down and then go in with a damp ear bud and lightly remove bit by bit. You can always clean the edges with concealer that matches your skin tone once the gel and pencil has dried.'