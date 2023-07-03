Who Is Jacob Elordi, Star Of Euphoria And Priscilla?

Whilst we can all universally agree that The Kissing Booth was a truly terrible Netflix rom-com, we’re at least grateful to it for introducing us to the heartthrob that is Jacob Elordi.

Since 2018 when he shot to fame as Noah Flynn, Australian actor Jacob Elordi has gone from strength to strength in his career playing the loathed Nate Jacobs in the high school drama Euphoria and Charlie De Lisle in Deep Water – the ill-fated film starring Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck.

And he’s not slowing down any time soon. In fact, this year alone Jacob Elordi has three big films coming out: The Sweet East – which premiered at Cannes Film Festival on 18 May 2023 to positive reviews, Emerald Fennell’s upcoming thriller Saltburn and of course the highly anticipated Priscilla – in which he’ll follow in actor Austin Butler’s footsteps and put his own spin on singer Elvis Presley.

But who exactly is Jacob Elordi, and why is he such a hot commodity at the moment?

Where is Jacob Elordi from?

Despite his very convincing American accent, Jacob Elordi was born in Brisbane, Australia.

Is Jacob Elordi single?

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but sadly Jacob Elordi is currently loved up with influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli – daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer mossimo Giannulli. In 2019 her name hit the headlines as part of the college admissions bribery scandal.

Olivia Jade isn’t the only celeb that Jacob has dated in the past though as Jacob previously dated his The Kissing Booth co-star Joey King and his Euphoria co-star Zendaya. Jacob was also linked to model Kaia Gerber in 2020 following his break-up with Zendaya.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Storm Reid, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, and Maude Apatow attend Vanity Fair and Lancôme Toast Women In Hollywood on February 21, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

How tall is Jacob Elordi?

Standing at nearly two metres (one metre, 96 cm to be precise, aka 6ft 5), Jacob is pretty tall.

What age is Jacob Elordi?

Born on 26 June 1997, Jacob Elordi recently turned 26.

What is Jacob Elordi’s net worth?

With some big shows and films to his name, Jacob’s net worth is a reported $4 million!

