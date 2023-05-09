Who Is Priscilla Presley Actress Cailee Spaeny?

Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla is already causing waves in the film world – with all eyes on actress Cailee Spaeny at Venice Film festival.

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis may have been a worldwide hit – but as with many films, the role of Elvis’ bride was pushed to the side. Now, the tables are turning. Cult-director Sofia Coppola has placed the focus firmly onto Priscilla Presley, finally making space for the woman behind the King of Rock and Roll.

Set to be released later in the year – and already making waves at the film festival – the film casts Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi as Elvis, and Cailee Speany as Priscilla.

Wondering exactly who the actress is stepping into such a role? We’ve got the answers…

Cailee Spaeny and Priscilla Presley at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in September 2023. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Who is Cailee Spaeny?

Cailee Spaeny is an American actress, best known for playing Priscilla Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla.

How old is Cailee Spaeny?

Cailee was born on July 27, 1998, making her 25 years old. FYI, it also makes her a self-confident and determined Leo.

Where is Cailee Spaeny from?

Cailee was born in Springfield, Missouri, to Mark and Reja Spaeny. Growing up in the Midwest of America, she described her childhood as ‘lots of hand-me-down clothes and shopping at second hand stores, always trying to save money.’

Cailee caught the acting bug as a teen, taking classes at her local Springfield Little Theatre – another notable SLT alumni includes Lucas Grabeel of High School Musical fame.

Talking about growing up in Springfield, she has said: ‘If anybody gets to hear my story in the Midwest, I hope they find a sense of hope and keep chasing what they love.’

Does Cailee Spaeny have siblings?

Cailee keeps her family life pretty private, but it is known that she comes from a big family, with eight siblings.

How tall is Cailee Spaeny?

The question on everyone’s lips is exactly how tall Cailee is – and there’s good reason behind it. After a video went viral of Jacob and Cailee on the Venice Film Festival carpet together, fans couldn’t help but wonder whether Jacob was very tall, or Cailee was rather small.

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Turns out, the answer is both.

It’s reported online that Cailee’s height sits somewhere between 4’11 and 5’1, falling a little short of the real-life Priscilla’s 5’4. Meanwhile, Jacob sits at an impressive 6’5 (matching up to Elvis’s own height.)

Who is Cailee Spaeny dating?

Cailee was rumoured to be dating actor and dancer Raymond Alexander Cham Jr., but it’s now thought that the star is single.

What films has Cailee Spaeny been in?

Cailee shot her debut film role back in the 2016 short film Counting to 1000, but her first major role came in 2018, starring in Steven S. DeKnight’s 2018 sci-fi film Pacific Rim: Uprising. Jetting off to Australia to star alongside John Boyega and Scott Eastwood, Cailee’s performance was such a success that she booked four films in one week (one of which she had to turn down due to scheduling conflicts!)

Since then, Cailee has also starred in the 2019 Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, The Basis of Sex, alongside Justin Theroux and Armie Hammer, as well as in Mare of Easttown with Kate Winslet.

Cailee Spaeny in 2018. Credit: Katie Jones/WWD/Penske Media via Getty Images

Opening up about casting Cailee as ayoung Priscilla, Sofia said ‘The character goes from the age of 15 to 27 over the course of the film so she had to be able to act and age across a big span of time. It was really important for me to have the same actress playing Priscilla at those different stages of her life, and I think Cailee can pull it off. She’s such a strong actress and she also looks very young.’

Is Cailee Spaeny a singer?

Turns out her talents aren't only on screen! The actress is also a singer, having released her debut single 'Fallin' back in 2016.

What is Cailee Spaeny's networth?

As of 2022, it was reported that her networth was $1 million. With Priscilla already a hit, this has no doubt increased...

Where can I watch the Priscilla trailer?