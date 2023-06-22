Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s relationship has always been a major topic of debate due to the ten-year age gap between them, especially since they met when Priscilla was just 14. And whilst Baz Lurman’s epic Elvis focused on the main man himself and didn’t give much screen time to Priscilla, director Sofia Coppola is hoping to redress the balance with her film Priscilla.

Based on Priscilla's 1985 memoir, the film stars Cailee Spaeny (Vice, Mare of Easttown) in the titular role - whilst Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi is following in Austin Butler’s footsteps as Elvis - and according to the synopsis, ‘tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla’s long courtship and turbulent marriage.’

But some people can’t wait for the film to provide them with all the details of their relationship and have started Googling ‘How old was Priscilla when she met Elvis?’ and ‘What age did Priscilla marry Elvis?’. Luckily we’ve done all the hard work and compiled all the answers for you, you’re welcome.

How old was Priscilla when she met Elvis?

On 13 September 1959 Priscilla and Elvis met at a party in Bad Nauheim, Germany whilst the singer was doing military service. Priscilla was just 14 at the time. The pair began dating until March 1960 when Elvis returned to America.

How old was Priscilla when she moved in with Elvis?

After being flown to the US multiple times by Elvis in order to continue their relationship, Priscilla’s parents eventually allowed her to move to Memphis for good in March 1963 when she was 17, on the condition that she would finish her schooling there.

At what age did Priscilla marry Elvis?

The pair tied the knot on 1 May 1967 at the Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas when Priscilla was 21. The wedding was a hurried affair - only lasting eight minutes in total - but was followed by a press conference, $10,000 breakfast reception and three-day honeymoon in Palm Springs. The newlyweds then retreated to a private ranch in Mississippi for three weeks.

How old was Priscilla when she had a baby?

Priscilla fell pregnant soon after their wedding, with their daughter Lisa Marie born exactly nine months after their wedding on 1 February 1968. Priscilla was 22 when Lisa Marie was born.

How old was Priscilla when Elvis died?

When Elvis passed away on 16 August 1977 at the age of 42 after a cardiac arrest, Priscilla was 32 years old. The pair had been divorced for four years at the time and separated for five. Despite their separation, the pair still remained close for the sake of their daughter.

Who is Priscilla Presley married to now?

Following her divorce from Elvis, Priscilla began dating karate instructor Mike Stone before a six-year relationship with model Michael Edwards.

Her longest relationship to date was with Brazilian screenwriter Marco Garibaldi – they dated for 22 years from 1984-2006 - with whom she had a son Navarone Garibaldi, born 1 March 1987.

What was the name of Priscilla Presley’s biography?