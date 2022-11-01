Bella Hadid Just Reminded Us Of This Nostalgic ’00s Brand; Here’s What To Buy

The year is 2002, you've got your best cargo pants and crop top on with plenty of shimmering eyeshadow and roll on glitter. Life is good! Well, luckily for us one of our favourite '00s inspired brands is back with a whole collection of faded denim, low rise flared jeans and butterflies, yes that's right we're talking about Miss Sixty.

Supermodel of the moment, Bella Hadid has given this label her seal of approval, too. Not only is she the face of the brand but also stepped out in a vintage Miss Sixty camo skirt - complete with butterfly pendant necklace and elastic hairband that our 11 year old selves would thoroughly approve of - proving that Miss Sixty label of the moment.

The renaissance of '00s fashion has been on rise for the past few years, thanks to our incessant love of anything remotely nostalgic, TikTok taking on the trend, and meme accounts posting iconic moments from Lizzie McGuire, The Simple Life or One Tree Hill. Going hand in hand with fashion, our thirst for the 00s means that we're once again in a sea of low-rise mini-skirts, scarf-tops, stiletto boots and stonewash flared jeans, love it or loath it there's no doubt that's we're in a 2000s takeover.