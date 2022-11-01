Bella Hadid Just Reminded Us Of This Nostalgic ’00s Brand; Here’s What To Buy

The year is 2002, you've got your best cargo pants and crop top on with plenty of shimmering eyeshadow and roll on glitter. Life is good! Well, luckily for us one of our favourite '00s inspired brands is back with a whole collection of faded denim, low rise flared jeans and butterflies, yes that's right we're talking about Miss Sixty.
Supermodel of the moment, Bella Hadid has given this label her seal of approval, too. Not only is she the face of the brand but also stepped out in a vintage Miss Sixty camo skirt - complete with butterfly pendant necklace and elastic hairband that our 11 year old selves would thoroughly approve of - proving that Miss Sixty label of the moment.
The renaissance of '00s fashion has been on rise for the past few years, thanks to our incessant love of anything remotely nostalgic, TikTok taking on the trend, and meme accounts posting iconic moments from Lizzie McGuire, The Simple Life or One Tree Hill. Going hand in hand with fashion, our thirst for the 00s means that we're once again in a sea of low-rise mini-skirts, scarf-tops, stiletto boots and stonewash flared jeans, love it or loath it there's no doubt that's we're in a 2000s takeover.
SHOP: Miss Sixty's Best Pieces
The perfect party dress has been given a stonewash make-over.
The two-in-one denim jacket and skirt outfit is a micro-trend that you need to know about.
All hail the boot-cut jeans, it doesn't get more '00s than a pair of flares with butterfly embroidery.
Fuzzy and cute and perfect for the incoming cold weather.
A cardigan is a must have piece for the season ahead, we'll be wearing ours buttoned neatly with a micro-mini.
Faded washed denim is a '00s favourite.
The denim midi skirt continues to reign, I'll be wearing mind with knee-high boots and an oversized roll-neck.
Shearling is a huge trend for winter 2022, time to get snuggly.
For a ladylike take on noughties, opt for a boucle jacket worn with matching top (which handily is included in this two-piece).
Is there anything like a pair of denim mules to take you right back to 2002?
