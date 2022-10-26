How Do The On-Screen Outfits In The Crown Compare To The Real Ones Worn By Princess Diana?

Princess Diana's pearls and pie-crust collars were largely replaced with sharp-shouldered blazers and cocktail dresses in the Nineties. And it's this decade which will provide the setting for season five of The Crown. Elizabeth Debicki is about to step into the shoes of Emma Corrin, who leaves the series with a Golden Globe, and pictures from on set have already convinced us of one thing. Whether or not you agree with Dame Judi Dench, prepare yourself for a particularly fabulous dose of fashion. As to how the on-screen looks compare to real life, keep scrolling to see the outfits that might have been referenced in the next series below.
SEE: The Real-Life Outfits Of Princess Diana in Season 5 Of The Crown
The plunging silhouette, the beaded surface; this dress looks very similar to one she wore in 1995. Its designer was Catherine Walker, a favourite of Princess Diana, and the colour is very similar to the ice blue gown she famously wore to the Cannes Film Festival.
Could this cossie be based on the leopard-spotted suit she wore in Necker Island?
The print isn't exactly the same, but the padded shoulders and power earrings would suggest that this outfit is a rendition of the below look that she wore for a visit to Seville.
And what about season four?
SEE: The Real-Life Outfits Of Princess Diana In Season 4 Of The Crown
Everything about this look is perfect, from the detailing on the hat to the bow-tied belt.
Diana loved bold colours, like this striped red suit and coordinating hat.
We'd like to imagine that after posing for pictures this day at Highgrove, Princess Diana then rollerbladed around the palace.
Not many people could pull off a bold houndstooth suit, but Diana – and Emma – certainly can.
If only the dancing girl emoji was wearing a blue dress...
The royals love their tartan, don't they?
Princess Diana was no novice when it came to red carpet dressing, as seen here in this gorgeous silver dress for a premiere in Leicester Square.
For casual weekends in the country with Prince Charles, Diana loved a printed jumper.
For her engagement announcement to Prince Charles, Diana wore a deep blue dress – which many compare to the dress Kate Middleton, which was from Issa, wore for her engagement announcement to Prince William – with a white-and-blue patterned scarf. The Crown's costume department got it spot on.
We couldn't be more obsessed with this look if we tried: a young Lady Diana Spencer, wearing yellow dungarees, attends a polo match in July 1981.
It's one of the most famous dresses in the world, and we think this version is almost as beautiful as the original.
Princess Diana loved a floral print, but we think this one-sleeved look from looks most similar to the dress she wore to the premiere of When The Whales Came.
In June 1981, Princess Diana wore a stunning red Bellville Sassoon dress to the premiere of the Bond film For Your Eyes Only, which looks like the inspiration for this look from The Crown.
Princess Diana, in a statement lace collar and green-and-white polka dot dress, sits with a young Prince William on a royal tour of New Zealand.