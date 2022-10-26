  1. Home
How Do The On-Screen Outfits In The Crown Compare To The Real Ones Worn By Princess Diana?

Spoiler alert: they're very similar.

The Crown Princess Diana season 5
by Shana Lynch |
Posted

Princess Diana's pearls and pie-crust collars were largely replaced with sharp-shouldered blazers and cocktail dresses in the Nineties. And it's this decade which will provide the setting for season five of The Crown. Elizabeth Debicki is about to step into the shoes of Emma Corrin, who leaves the series with a Golden Globe, and pictures from on set have already convinced us of one thing. Whether or not you agree with Dame Judi Dench, prepare yourself for a particularly fabulous dose of fashion. As to how the on-screen looks compare to real life, keep scrolling to see the outfits that might have been referenced in the next series below.

Gallery

SEE: The Real-Life Outfits Of Princess Diana in Season 5 Of The Crown

The Crown Princess Diana season 5
1 of 6

The plunging silhouette, the beaded surface; this dress looks very similar to one she wore in 1995. Its designer was Catherine Walker, a favourite of Princess Diana, and the colour is very similar to the ice blue gown she famously wore to the Cannes Film Festival.

Princess Diana Serpentine Gallery 1995
2 of 6
CREDIT: Getty

The Crown Princess Diana season 5 episode 1
3 of 6

Could this cossie be based on the leopard-spotted suit she wore in Necker Island?

Princess Diana Necker Island 1995
4 of 6
CREDIT: Getty

The Crown Princess Diana season 5 episode 1
5 of 6

The print isn't exactly the same, but the padded shoulders and power earrings would suggest that this outfit is a rendition of the below look that she wore for a visit to Seville.

Princess Diana Seville 1992
6 of 6
CREDIT: Getty

And what about season four?

Gallery

SEE: The Real-Life Outfits Of Princess Diana In Season 4 Of The Crown

The Crown Princess Diana Style
1 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

Everything about this look is perfect, from the detailing on the hat to the bow-tied belt.

The Crown Princess Diana Style
2 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

Diana loved bold colours, like this striped red suit and coordinating hat.

The Crown Princess Diana Style
3 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

We'd like to imagine that after posing for pictures this day at Highgrove, Princess Diana then rollerbladed around the palace.

The Crown Princess Diana Style
4 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

Not many people could pull off a bold houndstooth suit, but Diana – and Emma – certainly can.

The Crown Princess Diana Style
5 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

If only the dancing girl emoji was wearing a blue dress...

The Crown Princess Diana Style
6 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

The royals love their tartan, don't they?

The Crown Princess Diana Style
7 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

Princess Diana was no novice when it came to red carpet dressing, as seen here in this gorgeous silver dress for a premiere in Leicester Square.

The Crown Princess Diana Style
8 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

For casual weekends in the country with Prince Charles, Diana loved a printed jumper.

The Crown Princess Diana Style
9 of 14
CREDIT: Twitter

For her engagement announcement to Prince Charles, Diana wore a deep blue dress – which many compare to the dress Kate Middleton, which was from Issa, wore for her engagement announcement to Prince William – with a white-and-blue patterned scarf. The Crown's costume department got it spot on.

The Crown Princess Diana Style
10 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

We couldn't be more obsessed with this look if we tried: a young Lady Diana Spencer, wearing yellow dungarees, attends a polo match in July 1981.

The Crown Princess Diana Style
11 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

It's one of the most famous dresses in the world, and we think this version is almost as beautiful as the original.

The Crown Princess Diana Style
12 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

Princess Diana loved a floral print, but we think this one-sleeved look from looks most similar to the dress she wore to the premiere of When The Whales Came.

The Crown Princess Diana Style
13 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

In June 1981, Princess Diana wore a stunning red Bellville Sassoon dress to the premiere of the Bond film For Your Eyes Only, which looks like the inspiration for this look from The Crown.

The Crown Princess Diana Style
14 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

Princess Diana, in a statement lace collar and green-and-white polka dot dress, sits with a young Prince William on a royal tour of New Zealand.

