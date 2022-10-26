How Do The On-Screen Outfits In The Crown Compare To The Real Ones Worn By Princess Diana?

Princess Diana's pearls and pie-crust collars were largely replaced with sharp-shouldered blazers and cocktail dresses in the Nineties. And it's this decade which will provide the setting for season five of The Crown. Elizabeth Debicki is about to step into the shoes of Emma Corrin, who leaves the series with a Golden Globe, and pictures from on set have already convinced us of one thing. Whether or not you agree with Dame Judi Dench, prepare yourself for a particularly fabulous dose of fashion. As to how the on-screen looks compare to real life, keep scrolling to see the outfits that might have been referenced in the next series below.