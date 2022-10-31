Sienna Miller’s High Street Jeans Are £55 – And Still Available To Buy Now

Sienna Miller knows a thing or two about great jeans. And while she's famous for her designer denim - her favourite wide-leg pair in ecru is from B Sides - she's also no stranger to a high street hit. A few weeks ago, she stepped out in a pair of high-waisted jeans from Boden . And for a stroll this weekend in New York, the actor wore dark wash jeans from BDG, the in-house brand at Urban Outfitters, pairing the straight-up-and-down style with a denim waistcoat and a white tank top .

The jeans in question are still available to buy for £55 - although quite a few of the sizes are now sold out - but there's also a very similar style, also available for £55, that has a wider range in stock. It was a typically effortless look from Miller - and one you could copy this autumn by throwing a quilted jacket or plaid shacket over the top so that you're covered for every eventuality. Oh and don't forget your sunglasses. It might be much sunnier in the Big Apple, but we can dream.