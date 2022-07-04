9 ‘90s Make-Up Heroes We All Had And The One That’s Finally Coming Back

by Laura Capon |

As you must surely be aware, we are in the midst of a ‘90s/’00s revival and that just doesn’t include the trends we loved back in the day, it includes the products we loved too.

When Bourjois announced it was withdrawing from the UK in December 2019, we were collectively heartbroken.

The French brand with cult products like Healthy Mix Foundation and those little round pot blushers had become a staple in our make-up bags.

Thankfully, Coty, who own the brand have had a clear change of heart. Either that or covid, TikTok and the cost of living crisis has changed their business plans, as we can confirm that Bourjois is officially returning to UK shores.

Yes, Bourjois exclusively re-launched in Superdrug online last week - followed by an in store roll out over the summer.

In a statement, Superdrug’s trading director Megan Potter confirmed that our old favourites will all be returning (including those little round blushers), along with “new innovations”.

To celebrate this joyous occasion, we decided to take a look back at the other ‘90s relics that filled our coming-of-age make-up bags.