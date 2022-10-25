The Party Dresses You’ll Definitely Want To Buy For Christmas (And Beyond) From £39.99

Debbie from accounts is crying in the loos, the sausage rolls have gone stale and your line manager’s on her seventh jaegerbomb. Your Christmas party - the night that everybody pretends to forget for the next 364 days of the year - is coming. Aside from dodging certain colleagues and avoiding group karaoke, one of the major conundrums is often what to actually wear to one of these momentous occasions.

To dress down is the equivalent of wearing jeans, only to find yourself in a sea of J.Los at the 1997 Grammy Awards. Pile on the sequins and there’s the strong possibility that you end up feeling like Shirley Bassey at a Radiohead concert: out of place and generally confused. So, how to avoid such a sartorial nightmare?

In short, just pick a dress. They're a ready-made outfit which can be, ahem, dressed up or down according to the situation. This means you'll avoid both of the aforementioned awkward situations entirely.

To save you scrolling through thousands of dresses, I have selflessly undertaken such a tedious task on your behalf. I know, I'm practically a Christmas miracle. I am also a chronic over-dresser and I will not apologise for the fact, which is why I'll be making a beeline for 16Arlington's feather-trimmed pieces, Meadows' embroidered velvet midi and Sister Jane's dramatic dresses (any of them).

If, however, the mere thought of tulle leaves you feeling vaguely nauseous, despair not, for there are plenty of low-key options this year, largely thanks to the fact that fashion is (still) obsessed with the '90s. COS' T-shirt dress, rendered in hot pink velvet, feels fittingly celebratory but not too Christmassy.

Whatever you choose, make sure it's something you know you'll wear to plenty of events for years to come. Not just for sustainability's sake but for maximum return on your investment, too. (Kitri's party collection has just dropped and there are lots of gems that would work for the festive season and beyond.)

So, whether you're looking for a black dress, mini dress, puff-sleeve dress, sequin dress or wrap dress, I have personally selected a few of the very best which you'll want to wear long past Christmas, when the tinsel is drooping and you're panic buying the latest fitness DVD from a Love Island reject (don't do that).