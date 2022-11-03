The Mango x Camille Charrière Collection Is Here (And We’ve Picked Our Favourite Party Pieces)

When it comes to fashion collaborations, they're coming in thick and fast this year but some are standing out more than others, enter: Mango x Camille Charrière. Following on from its sell-out collection with Scandi influencer Pernille Teisbaek last year, the brand has now coupled up with French-born London-based fashion influencer Camille. And let us tell you, it just so happens to be a ready-made party season capsule, with all the trimmings. If you're looking for a new dress, then stop the search, because this 60-piece collection has everything from a leopard print slip dress to a Paris Hilton (circa 2002) silver chainmail mini and sheer dresses that are made to show off your lingerie (if Dua Lipa can do it, then why can't we?).

In fact, the sheer dress just so happens to be one of Camille's signature outfits, and the fashion girl who first started out in 2010 has worn so many iterations, with a sheer lace style also being wore to one of her wedding parties last year. Camille says, “The collection is very much a curation of what I already own and wear on a regular basis. It is the essence of my style. We even included a version of the dress I wore at my wedding reception”.

To add to the dream dresses, there's also a cream leather mini skirt with buckles that we can't stop thinking about, Y2K baguette bags complete with mirror keyring and rhinestones and heeled knee-high boots and mules that'll be the finished touch to any great party look. There's also heart-shaped jewels that'll make you feel nostalgic and a faux fur-trim coat and cardigan that are bringing all the Clueless vibes. Hand-picked by one of the most stylish women on Instagram, there's no doubt in our mind that you'll find your plus one to any upcoming party from this new Mango collection.

To make it easier for you, the Grazia fashion editors have picked their favourite pieces from the collaboration. Best part? They're all available to shop below, right now. And like most high street gems, we can only predict they'll sell out, so be quick!

SHOP: Camille Charrière x Mango Fashion Editor Picks 2 of 9 Slide 2 of 10 Mango, Camille Charrière Dress Camille Charrière is known for her love of the sheer dress, she even wore a lace version for her wedding reception last year. Buy now

Mango, Camille Charrière Bra A bra so pretty, it would be a crime to hide it. Instead, show it off under a sheer dress or flash it under a crisp white shirt. Buy now

Mango, Camille Charrière Bag This pink satin, rhinestone-detail shoulder bag with mirror keyring is making us us feel so very nostalgic. Buy now

Mango, Camille Charrière Boots These are giving a serious nod to one of the key designer boots for autumn/winter, but with a high street price tag. Buy now

Mango, Camille Charrière Skirt This collection includes a leopard dress, bag and shoes but we're drawn too this mini. Wear it with a chunky knit and slouchy knee-high boots for day. Buy now

Mango, Camille Charrière Coat Remember faux fur-trim coats? Well, they're back, and we suggest wearing this one over every party look to make a statement as soon as you walk in. Buy now

Mango, Camille Charrière Dress This feels very Camille, and the way we imagine the fashion influencer will wear this is with strappy mules and not much else. Buy now

Mango, Camille Charrière Shoes For party season, or even a winter wedding (as a guest or bride), these strappy embellished mules will be the hero shoe you can dance all night in with that wearable heel height. Buy now

Mango, Camille Charrière Blazer Velvet and party season go hand-in-hand so naturally this blazer is a sure-fire winner. You can get matching trousers to wear as a suit, too. Buy now

