The Mango x Camille Charrière Collection Is Here (And We’ve Picked Our Favourite Party Pieces)

When it comes to fashion collaborations, they're coming in thick and fast this year but some are standing out more than others, enter: Mango x Camille Charrière. Following on from its sell-out collection with Scandi influencer Pernille Teisbaek last year, the brand has now coupled up with French-born London-based fashion influencer Camille. And let us tell you, it just so happens to be a ready-made party season capsule, with all the trimmings. If you're looking for a new dress, then stop the search, because this 60-piece collection has everything from a leopard print slip dress to a Paris Hilton (circa 2002) silver chainmail mini and sheer dresses that are made to show off your lingerie (if Dua Lipa can do it, then why can't we?).
In fact, the sheer dress just so happens to be one of Camille's signature outfits, and the fashion girl who first started out in 2010 has worn so many iterations, with a sheer lace style also being wore to one of her wedding parties last year. Camille says, “The collection is very much a curation of what I already own and wear on a regular basis. It is the essence of my style. We even included a version of the dress I wore at my wedding reception”.
To add to the dream dresses, there's also a cream leather mini skirt with buckles that we can't stop thinking about, Y2K baguette bags complete with mirror keyring and rhinestones and heeled knee-high boots and mules that'll be the finished touch to any great party look. There's also heart-shaped jewels that'll make you feel nostalgic and a faux fur-trim coat and cardigan that are bringing all the Clueless vibes. Hand-picked by one of the most stylish women on Instagram, there's no doubt in our mind that you'll find your plus one to any upcoming party from this new Mango collection.
To make it easier for you, the Grazia fashion editors have picked their favourite pieces from the collaboration. Best part? They're all available to shop below, right now. And like most high street gems, we can only predict they'll sell out, so be quick!
Mango, Camille Charrière Dress
Camille Charrière is known for her love of the sheer dress, she even wore a lace version for her wedding reception last year.