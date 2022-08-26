These Shoes Are Going To Be The Sell-Out Hits Of Autumn (And You Can Start Wearing Them Now)

As the sun sets on what's felt like a long, hazy summer, the only thing preventing me from weeping into the last golden hour is the promise of a new season. Not just any season either but autumn, the crisp, fresh start to a decidedly less hazy phase of the year. It also happens to be my favourite season, both in terms of the climate and sartorially speaking. What better way to (ahem) kick off said new season than with a brand new pair of shoes?
Perhaps a hangover from late August days spent shopping for new school shoes, inhaling the heady smell of shoe polish and refusing to try on anything but a pair of Kickers (fellow '90s kids, I see you), there's just nothing quite like new footwear.
Shoes are easier to buy than clothes, for a start. They're more democratic, existing outside of the complicated relationship you may or may not have with your body. Everyone loves new shoes. They can be shiny, comfy, vertiginous, practical. Very rarely, they're all of those things at once.
Well, in that case autumn/winter 2022 is the most rare of seasons. The in-demand shoes for the new season are not just the diamanté slingbacks everyone is wearing or indeed the cowboy boots that are fast becoming ubiquitous (particularly during Copenhagen Fashion Week recently). The biggest trends now include, in fact, both of those and many, many more.
The truth is, when it comes to autumn/winter shoes trends, anything goes this season. On the catwalks, designers showed everything from boots to brogues via stiletto heels and platforms, too. Already, Miu Miu's ballet pumps are shaping up to be the shoe of the season, although Chanel's wellies (stamped with the double Cs, obviously) are possibly going to give them a run for their money.
From novelty heels to trainers you'll want to wear everyday, here are the shoes you'll want to wear this autumn and beyond. They're not Kickers, but they will give you that thrilling feeling of stomping into a brand new season.
Ballet's Back
While the ballet pump renaissance has been simmering away for a while, not since the mid noughties has a pair of ballerinas inspired such fervour as is currently happening. Remember Miu Miu's ribbon-tied, buckled ballet pumps from spring/summer 2016? Well, there's a 2022 version for which fashion editors are going nuts.
Styled with preppy, chunky knit socks on the catwalk, these satin shoes come in myriad colours from baby blue to ice white – and they're selling fast.
It's not just Miu Miu, either. Simone Rocha and Emilia Wickstead also went big on ballerinas for the new season, while Kendall Jenner has recently been spotted in The Row's square-toed slingbacks.
SHOP: The Best Ballet Pumps
The Cowboy Club
You'd surely have to have been hibernating for the past few months not to notice the fact that cowboy boots are everywhere right now. Celebrities from Dua Lipa to Kendall Jenner have been wearing them, while Copenhagen Fashion Week was awash with Western boots.
One of the biggest fans right now is Emily Ratajkowski, who has paraded several different pairs on social media (and the streets of New York). Happily, while she has been spotted in this embroidered pair from Sonora, she's also worn cowboy boots from Mango and Zara. A girl after our own hearts.
SHOP: The Best Cowboy Boots
Trainers Forever
If the mere sight of heels is enough to make you shudder, the good news is that Louis Vuitton, Coperni and The Row put their twist on classic kicks for autumn/winter 2022.
Of course, the standout pair came courtesy of Gucci, whose collaboration with adidas reimagined the Gazelle trainer. Harry Styles wore a pair on stage during his tour and Brad Pitt even wore his recently on the red carpet, suggesting that when it comes to shoes now, anything goes.
SHOP: The Best New Trainers
Statement Shoes
At Loewe, Jonathan Anderson is the king of off-beat shoes that, despite their surreal touches, are utterly desirable. For autumn/winter, he doubled down on his work-of-art shoes, which included minimalist sandals adorned with oversized metallic bows and sculpted balloons.
Meanwhile, at Copenhagen Fashion Week just a few weeks ago, shoe-goers were were showing off Loewe's previous collection of statement shoes like Nina Sandbech in her broken egg sandals.
Other novelty footwear we somehow want to wear appeared at Bottega Veneta in the form of red furry boots.
Back to School- buckles, loafers, mary janes (catwalk and social)
Back To School Shoes
If, like me, you're filled with nostalgia for the stiff buckle on a brand new pair of Mary Janes that acted as the only sweetener on your first day back at school, you're in luck. Versace, Giambattista Valli and Bottega Veneta all showed a version of these classic shoes for autumn, reminding us all of their great power (they go with everything and always looks chic).
For the more serious of scholars, Miu Miu, Jil Sander, Coperni and Louis Vuitton offered up loafers in all their guises. Ideal for those days when you need something smarter than a pair of trainers but don't want to lose any of the practicality.
SHOP: Back To School Shoes
Wellies Go Luxe
This is hardly the first season that we've seen wellies on the catwalk (remember those Bottega boots?) but they were more high fashion than ever before this season.
Expect your Instagram feed to be clogged up by Chanel's logo-stamped styles; short black and white pairs were worn with red tweed midis while khaki, over-the-knee waders accompanied denim mini skirts. The allure of those double Cs knows no bounds – who really expected the humble wellington boot to look like one of the most desirable shoes on the catwalk?
Dior, too, featured its take on the rubber boot and Gabriela Hearst's black rain boots were paired with pretty floral dresses. Well, if you're going to dress for the worst weather imaginable, you may as well look good doing it.
SHOP: The Best Fashion Welly Boots
Pick Your Platform
If you're afraid of heights, look away now. Balmain, Bottega and GCDS all showed off sky-high shoes, while Donatella doubled down on her penchant for platforms with a vertiginous take on the Mary Jane.
It's Valentino's hot pink pair that have really got me in a spin, however. As seen on Anne Hathaway at the fashion house's Haute Couture show in July, they were the (fuchsia) cherry on top of her full Barbiecore look.
While this is not a trend for the faint of heart (or weak of ankle, for that matter) the good news is that they're much easier to master than their stiletto counterparts. See you on the dancefloor.