The Leopard-Print Jeans I’m Wearing To London Fashion Week

An easy way to dial up the drama!

by Natalie Hammond |
Posted
I'd like to say that years of attending fashion shows makes you less insecure about what you're wearing but, sadly, that isn't the case in my experience. As well as seeing posts about people's 'outfit prep' and being reminded about the one decent shirt at the bottom of your laundry basket, you've also got to think about the phalanx of street-style photographers. I've been been forced to flatten myself against a brick wall on several occasions to allow the snappers a clear shot of a celebrity or an influencer. This is all part of fashion week experience, you understand, but it's still nice to feel good as your face is pressed against the window of Selfridges. I'm a big fan of sticking to what you know but dialling up the drama ever-so-slightly. So this season, I'm banking on a pair of leopard-print jeans.

Natalie wearing the leopard-print jeans from Baum Und Pferdgarten

Leopard print is so ubiquitous that it's become something of a neutral, which means you can think of these as normal jeans with a bit of added flavour. I'm kicking off the start of London Fashion Week, which runs until Tuesday 19 September, by pairing them with a long-sleeved cream top, a tomato red bandana tied around my neck, a snake-print bucket bag and techy trainers from hiking brand Salomon.

Baum Und Pferdgarten's leopard-print jeans

The jeans are from Copenhagen's Baum Und Pferdgarten, which is famous for its playful prints, knits and silhouettes. They're cut to sit slightly below the waist, while the fit is loose on the leg. They're also the perfect length if you're just above average height - I'm 5'7" - as the hems hit that sweet spot on the tops of my trainers.

1. Baum Und Pferdgarten, Nara Jeans

Baum Und Pferdgarten, Nara Jeans
Price: £159

www.baumundpferdgarten.com

Baum Und Pferdgarten, Nara Jeans

Baum only has three sizes left in stock, but there are plenty of other leopard-print options on the high street (try Boden, Albaray and AllSaints). Ganni's famous barrel-legged jeans also come in slightly faded leopard spots if you're into that style.

As soon as the weather turns colder, I'm going to be wearing my leopard-print jeans on repeat with a mixture of cable-knit jumpers and cowboy boots, polo necks and penny loafers, biker jackets and ballet pumps.

I might be facing the wall at some point over this weekend but with my leopard-print jeans on, I (probably) won't care.

SHOP: The Best Leopard-Print Jeans

2. Ganni, Leopard Denim Stary

Ganni, Leopard Denim Stary
Price: £315

www.ganni.com

Ganni, Leopard Denim Stary

3. AllSaints, Rali Leopard-Print Jeans

AllSaints, Rali Leopard-Print Jeans
Price: £129

www.johnlewis.com

AllSaints, Rali Leopard-Print Jeans

4. Albaray, Animal Cord Trousers

Albaray, Animal Cord Trousers
Price: £89

www.albaray.co.uk

Albaray, Animal Cord Trousers

5. Boden, Mid-Rise Printed Slim Jeans

Boden, Mid-Rise Printed Slim Jeans
Price: £95

www.boden.co.uk

Boden, Mid-Rise Printed Slim Jeans
