Clean Girl Is Out – Welcome To The Era Of The Mob Wives Aesthetic, Giving Your Wardrobe Some Oomph

It's only the second week of 2024, but there's already several new aesthetics to keep up with on TikTok. 'Eclectic grandpa' - the trend for dressing like a (very stylish) octogenarian that got the green light from Depop, who predicted that it would be this year's move-on from coastal grandmother - is happening. But if you're not into corduroy trousers, sweater vests and pocket squares, there's another look that might turn your head because it's pretty much the exact opposite: the mob wives aesthetic.

The OG mob wife: Carmela Soprano ©HBO

With poster women including The Sopranos' Adriana Le Cerva and, of course, Carmela Soprano, it couldn't be more of a departure from the 'clean girl' aesthetic that has been dominating social media (along with motivational posts about sticking to Dry January). Because if the hallmarks of the latter are no make-up make-up and a slavish devotion to quietly luxurious brands like The Row, the mob wives aesthetic is the exact opposite, with a 'more is more' approach to getting dressed that's a fever dream of animal print, faux-fur coats, gold jewellery and designer handbags (the bigger the logo, the better, naturally).

Adriana La Cerva ©HBO

The Sopranos women are obviously on the mood board, Carmela's perma-blow-dry is in prime position, as is Amanda Kinsella, Kin's wannabe-matriarch who manages to wrap everyone around her tastefully manicured figure by the explosive finale episode. The Italian mega houses - your Versaces, your Guccis - are the bread-and-butter brands for the mob wives, but the good news if you don't have a safe full of freshly laundered bank notes is that it's a surprisingly easy aesthetic to pull off with the clothes you already have in your wardrobe. The trick is in the styling.

Kin's Nikita Murphy and Amanda Kinsella ©BBC

So instead of wearing your leather trousers with a lo-fi cashmere jumper, try dialling things up a notch (or five) with a skin-tight bodysuit, a faux-fur coat and lashings of chain-link necklaces. TikToker @sarah.altintas' 'mob wife' aesthetic explainer, where she breaks down the look into six key tenets (faux-fur, red nails, animal print, leather boots, black outfits and gold jewellery) - already has 314,000 views. And the caption of said video says it all: 'Clean girl is out.'

So there you have it. All you need to do now is make a nail appointment (and master a recipe for baked ziti) and you're good to go.