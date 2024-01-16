  1. Home|
Clean Girl Is Out – Welcome To The Era Of The Mob Wives Aesthetic, Giving Your Wardrobe Some Oomph

It's the latest trend on TikTok.

mob wives aesthetic
by Natalie Hammond |
Published
1
2
3
4
5
6
It's only the second week of 2024, but there's already several new aesthetics to keep up with on TikTok. 'Eclectic grandpa' - the trend for dressing like a (very stylish) octogenarian that got the green light from Depop, who predicted that it would be this year's move-on from coastal grandmother - is happening. But if you're not into corduroy trousers, sweater vests and pocket squares, there's another look that might turn your head because it's pretty much the exact opposite: the mob wives aesthetic.

Carmela Soprano
The OG mob wife: Carmela Soprano ©HBO

With poster women including The Sopranos' Adriana Le Cerva and, of course, Carmela Soprano, it couldn't be more of a departure from the 'clean girl' aesthetic that has been dominating social media (along with motivational posts about sticking to Dry January). Because if the hallmarks of the latter are no make-up make-up and a slavish devotion to quietly luxurious brands like The Row, the mob wives aesthetic is the exact opposite, with a 'more is more' approach to getting dressed that's a fever dream of animal print, faux-fur coats, gold jewellery and designer handbags (the bigger the logo, the better, naturally).

Adriana La Cerva
Adriana La Cerva ©HBO

The Sopranos women are obviously on the mood board, Carmela's perma-blow-dry is in prime position, as is Amanda Kinsella, Kin's wannabe-matriarch who manages to wrap everyone around her tastefully manicured figure by the explosive finale episode. The Italian mega houses - your Versaces, your Guccis - are the bread-and-butter brands for the mob wives, but the good news if you don't have a safe full of freshly laundered bank notes is that it's a surprisingly easy aesthetic to pull off with the clothes you already have in your wardrobe. The trick is in the styling.

Nikita Murphy Amanda Kinsella
Kin's Nikita Murphy and Amanda Kinsella ©BBC

So instead of wearing your leather trousers with a lo-fi cashmere jumper, try dialling things up a notch (or five) with a skin-tight bodysuit, a faux-fur coat and lashings of chain-link necklaces. TikToker @sarah.altintas' 'mob wife' aesthetic explainer, where she breaks down the look into six key tenets (faux-fur, red nails, animal print, leather boots, black outfits and gold jewellery) - already has 314,000 views. And the caption of said video says it all: 'Clean girl is out.'

So there you have it. All you need to do now is make a nail appointment (and master a recipe for baked ziti) and you're good to go.

SHOP: How To Achieve The Mob Wives Aesthetic

1.

Sandro, Long Faux-Fur Coat

Sandro, Long Faux-Fur Coat
Price: £353.40 (was £589)

uk.sandro-paris.com

Description

This belted faux-fur coat will the cornerstone of your cold-weather wardrobe - year in, year out.

2.

Rixo, Silk Blouse

Rixo, Silk Blouse
Price: £175

rixolondon.com

Description

Adriana would definitely have bought this pussy-bow silk blouse from Rixo. Meow!

3.

Missoma, Enamel Haze Floating Pendant Chain Necklace

Missoma, Enamel Haze Floating Pendant Chain Necklace
Price: £129.50 (was £185)

www.missoma.com

Description

Missoma 'paperclip' chain necklace is now on sale, reduced from £185 to £129.50.

4.

Warehouse, Real Leather Barrel-Leg Trouser

Warehouse, Real Leather Barrel-Leg Trouser
Price: £131.40 (was £219)

www.warehousefashion.com

Description

Warehouse's leather trousers can be styled with heels or flats (don't tell Carmela).

5.

Omnes, Aurelia Lace Detail Dress In Orchid Cheetah Print

Omnes, Aurelia Lace Detail Dress In Orchid Cheetah Print
Price: £35 (was £85)

www.omnes.com

Description

This lace-trimmed, leopard-printed slip dress is ticking all the right boxes when it comes to mob

6.

Boden, Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots

Boden, Pointed-Toe Knee-High Boots
Price: £115 (was £230)

www.boden.co.uk

Description

These sharp-heeled boots will add a serious point of interest to any outfit.

