The Best Mom Jeans To Wear All Through Autumn

A casual equivalent to the high-waisted jean, and with the versatility that only denim can offer, mom jeans are back and have quickly made themselves at home in our wardrobes. And, unless you've been living in denim denial for the past few seasons, you'll have noticed that the 'mom' jean has rapidly overtaken skinny styles as the fashion crowd's (and Gen Z's) denim silhouette of choice.

Why? Consider our ongoing nostalgia for all things nineties to blame. Wear them well and a classic pair of mom jeans - so-called because they could easily have been plucked from your dear mother's collection of retro cast-offs – can make you look like you've stepped straight out of an early episode of Friends (that’s a compliment, by the way. Rachel Green is the patron saint of mom jeans).

High-waisted, often distressed and cut with a refreshingly easy fit, it can be easy to confuse the mom jean with its relation, the boyfriend jean. The difference, though, is in the waistline (which tends to sit just below the navel) and the slightly tapered (ergo, more flattering) legs, often rolled up to hit just above the ankle.

We've rounded up our pick of some of the best mom jeans in the summer sales. Click through to shop below...

Gallery SHOP: The Best Mom Jeans On Sale 2022 1 of 10 A slouchy version of the mom jean, for that effortlessly chic vibe. 2 of 10 What's a jean collection without a pair of Levi's? 3 of 10 Apart from being one of the most size-inclusive denim brands out there, Good American jeans are also famous for their comfort. 4 of 10 H&M is the unsung hero of jeans - just take a look at these slim fit ankle grazers in the perfect shade of denim blue. 5 of 10 A sleek cut of the mom jean, that you can just as easily wear out to errands as you can over dinner with the girls. 6 of 10 We swear by Zara jeans, and this dark denim mom pair will become a staple this autumn/winter. 7 of 10 Swap the blue for black for an (even) more versatile mom jean. 8 of 10 If you're a petite girl, we recommend trying out A&F's high-rise mom jeans. 9 of 10 Featuring a five-pocket design (yep, five) this black pair of denim jeans gets a massive yes from us. 10 of 10 Another everyday classic that deserves a spot in your wardrobe.

So are you ready (finally) to break up with your skinny jeans? Here are nine easy ways to style the trend with these high waisted mom jean outfit ideas...

How to Wear Mom Jeans:

Tucked Into Boots

AKA the Princess Diana way to wear. Take advantage of those tapered legs and tuck into calf-length boots. Extra points for cowboy styles and an oversized blazer a la Camille Charriere.

Double (or triple) Up Your Denim

Take cues from premium denim stalwart Re/Done and lean into those vintage vibes by layering up with a denim jacket, shirt or bustier (a surprise fashion girl success story). The Hadids would be proud.

Unbutton Your Shirt

Just think of this as the grown-up alternative to a crop top and give shirting a refresh by unbuttoning from the navel to hem. The mom jeans' high waist makes this a surprisingly wearable move.

Tie Your Ankle Straps Over

Take your cue from Tamu McPherson and give jeans and a white T-shirt a new season spin by fastening your ankle straps over your jeans. The street style set love this styling hack.

Make It All White

Your mom jeans don’t have to be blue. White denim feels fresh now. If you’re feeling brave (AKA not anywhere in the vicinity of small children/animals/red wine/grass/you get the drift) go tonal like Pernille Teisbaek. Box fresh Converse and a white tee are always a good idea.

Couple With A Cardi

Sparked by Alexa Chung, a denim devotee, who wears her high-waisted jeans with a cropped cardigan – and we will be too. We love this snug, oversized look on Sylvia Mus.

Pair With A Pretty Blouse

Into those prairie style pieces doing the rounds but worried about looking like a member of the Ingalls family? Seek out a sweet blouse and dress down with your denim.

Toughen Up With Leather

Denim + leather is always a good idea. The streamlined leather blazer is a fashion girl favourite right now, or unleash your inner rebel like MyTheresa’s Tiffany Hsu in a leather shirt and bomber. Add edge by with pairing ripped mom jeans for tough girl attitude.

Loosen Up

Still not sure about the mom jean? Then just nod to the style by choosing wider-legged styles (high-waist still essential) like Paloma Elsesser. The 'cool mom' pair of jeans, perhaps?

Why Shop Sustainable Denim?

"We really have to consider the environmental effects of producing more denim, when there are more jeans than people in the world already!" Says Anna Foster, founder of upcycled denim brand E.L.V. Denim. "Most pairs simply end up in landfill. E.L.V. Denim only uses post-consumer denim waste that can’t be sold in its current state to upcycle into our jeans. Meaning that each jean is as unique as the person who wears them.