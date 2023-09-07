Thought You Couldn’t Wear Dungarees? Think Again

Dungarees are almost synonymous to the 90s. All of our favourite TV characters were sporting them: The Fresh Prince himself, Katie Holmes in Dawson's Creek, 90201's Tori Spelling – the list is never ending. As were the trendiest popstars: TLC, NSYNC, The Spice Girls, B*Witched...

Often styled with a plain T-shirt underneath, the 90s dungaree was typically baggy and shapeless. The perfect pairing if you were a tomboy with street credibility, unbothered about what was or wasn't flattering. But before you think throwing on a pair of oversized dungarees will make you feel just as slug-like as a pair of joggers, the catwalks would suggest otherwise. Designers such as Isabel Marant, Ulla Johnson and Paul & Joe are fond of showing loose-fitting dungarees. The perfect easy outfit idea!

<br>Isabel Marant Fall/Winter 2022-2023, Getty Images

Even our beloved Rachel Green, has been seen wearing dungarees in Friends. The Y2k icon stepped out in a loose-fitting denim pair, beautifully balanced out with a lacey white vest, and her dainty earrings added a simple touch of femininity.

Whether you're petite or tall, dungarees shouldn't be daunting, either. Our advice is to go to the brands that are obsessive about proper fit and design - some might not be cheap, but buy one that fits well and makes you feel great and you will never have to buy another pair ever again.

SHOP: The Best Womens Dungarees

1. Whistles, Leni Square-neck Denim Dungarees Price: £ 119 www.selfridges.com Buy now Description A black pair of solid black dungarees will carry you from summer to winter.

2. Monki Oversized Denim Dungaree Medium Blue Price: £ 55 www.monki.com Buy now Description These Monki overalls add a little bit of edge, look at the white exposed seams. With sizes ranging ... read more

4. Toast Organic Cotton Cord Dungarees Price: £ 185 www.toa.st Buy now Description This shade of green sold us! If you want something a bit different make a play for these overalls.

5. Carhartt Wip Bib Overalls In Soft Pink Price: £ 150 www.asos.com Buy now Description Carhatt have serious sway in the dungaree game, you're not going to find a pink pair anywhere ... read more

6. Hollister Medium Wash Carpenter Overalls Price: £ 49 www.hollisterco.com Buy now Description For a classic pair a denim blue denim dungarees Hollister have you sorted. Team this with a white ... read more