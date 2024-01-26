How To Emulate Sofia Richie’s Maternity Style, With Designer And High Street Picks

I think it can be universally agreed that the fashion scope of 2023 was defined by the New It girl, Sofia Richie, and is set to continue into 2024, except this time, carrying the ultimate fashion accessory - a baby bump. The daughter of musical legend Lionel Richie and fashion mogel Diane Alexander, Sofia's style revolution has brought the rise of the 'Old Money Aesthetic' into pop culture, transferring the style from the Hollywood Hills to us menial peasants down below. To say that FashionTok is obsessed is an understatement.

Sofia's April 2023 marriage to music executive, Elliot Grainge, has led to the delightful news, announced in January 2024, that Sofia Richie is pregnant. Revealed exclusively with Vogue Magazine, Sofia discussed her reveal and the joy her daughter (yes, a girl!) is already bringing to her world. 'She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air'.

Discussing her upcoming maternity fashion, Richie reflected, 'Now that we’re announcing it, I have so many ideas,' she says. 'I’m not really tapping into maternity wear at all, if anything, I’m just sizing up. I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches – I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.' Sofia is about to show us a masterclass in sizing up one's current wardrobe to accommodate a bump, it seems.

We are intrigued to see how Sofia brings her unique sense into the scope of pregnancy fashion. We're predicting 'Old Money' with classical shapes and lines, sophisticated accessories and effortless casual wear.

SHOP: Sofia Richie's Maternity Outfits

We welcome you to the only fashion guide you'll ever need to read for recreating Sofia Richie's pregnancy style, with simple picks from the high street that won't break the bank too much.

Sofia's Instagram Post, December 2023

©Instagram/@sofiarichiegrainge

Whilst we wait for the maternity stylings to truly begin, we're assuming that in December 2023, Sofia was indeed pregnant and sizing up her wardrobe in response (and that this photo wasn't actually taken months ago). In these early stages, it makes sense to go a size up with the waist on jeans, because you can always wear them afterwards during your post-bump stages, belt or no belt. This also applies to the tee, too.