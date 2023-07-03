These Rachel Green Outfits Prove She’s A Y2K Fashion Icon

Whether or not you've watched Friends, you'll know that Rachel Green, the waitress-turned-buyer played by Jennifer Aniston, was a fashion icon. Cue the outfit ideas. Phoebe had handfuls of rings; Monica had slick leather jackets, but it was Rachel - with that hairstyle - who became the show's defacto style sweetheart. Rachel Green outfits were wide-ranging - the show straddled two pivotal style decades after all - but often consisted of minimal separates or cool-girl tailoring. Keep scrolling for a trip down memory lane as we remember her best outfits.

Means Business Tailoring

Her 'power' tailoring was seriously top notch. Invest in a grey blazer ASAP.

1. Frankie Shop, Gelso Oversized Blazer Buy now Description A Rachel Green outfit that we'll always remember consisted of a grey blazer over a matching grey ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Yes To The Gingham Summer Dress

Rachel lived for print. This gingham dress is a must-have for the summer months. It's trying but not trying too much.

2. Reformation, Tovianna Linen Dress Buy now Description Reformation's mini is perfect for hot-weather holidays. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Mini Skirt Moment

With Y2K fashion back, we are seeing a lot of mini skirts, knee-high boots and sheer tights (it's also giving Clueless). Just remember who we saw it on first.

3. Staud, Tour Wrap-Effect Cotton-Blend Mini Skirt Buy now Description Rachel Green would definitely add this cotton-blend mini to her basket. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Aeyde, Teresa Black Calf Boots Buy now Description These Aeyde boots couldn't be more classic if you're looking for a pair of black knee-highs. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Denim On Denim

We love this denim jacket on denim jeans look, which definitely made a comeback last summer! Phoebe and Monica's jackets are also to die for!

5. Toteme, Cropped Organic Denim Jacket Buy now Description Toteme's denim jacket is smart enough to be worn in the office as well as for off-duty. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Arket, Denim Skirt Buy now Description This Arket denim pencil skirt can be worn for work with a crisp white shirt and loafers. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Graphic Tee Me

Throughout Friends, Rach gravitated towards fun tees when she was off-duty, often pairing them with cargo pants and mini skirts. This top = Gen Z-approved!

7. Ganni, Strawberry Relaxed T-Shirt Buy now Description Ganni is your one-stop-shop for fun slogan T-shirts. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Print Meets Denim

We can't decide what we want more: Rachel's patterned top or Monica's cami dress.

8. Louisa Ballou, Printed Stretch-Jersey Halter-Neck Tank Buy now Description Louisa Ballou's halter-neck would be a hit with Rachel. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Rachel's Wardrobe Essentials

Rachel's maternity wardrobe was as stylish as you might expect. You can't go wrong with a white shirt.

9. COS, Ballerina-Neck Floaty Linen Blouse Buy now Description Buy this floaty blouse in a size up for extra breeze this summer Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

'90s Layers

This layered dress and top look is so '90s. Side note, Rachel's fluffy hair era is iconic.

10. Uniqlo, Light Sheer Jersey Crew-Neck Long-Sleeved T-Shirt Buy now Description Uniqlo's long-sleeved tee is the perfect layer if it isn't quite warm enough for bare arms. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

11. H&M, Lace-Detail Slip Dress Buy now Description This lace slip can be worn with or without a top underneath depending on the weather. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

Let's Talk Loafers

Rachel was ahead of her time, she called the loafer trend about a decade before it became a thing.