  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Outfit Ideas

These Rachel Green Outfits Prove She’s A Y2K Fashion Icon

This Friends girl always served looks.

Rachel Green outfits
by Renee Washington |
Posted on

Whether or not you've watched Friends, you'll know that Rachel Green, the waitress-turned-buyer played by Jennifer Aniston, was a fashion icon. Cue the outfit ideas. Phoebe had handfuls of rings; Monica had slick leather jackets, but it was Rachel - with that hairstyle - who became the show's defacto style sweetheart. Rachel Green outfits were wide-ranging - the show straddled two pivotal style decades after all - but often consisted of minimal separates or cool-girl tailoring. Keep scrolling for a trip down memory lane as we remember her best outfits.

Means Business Tailoring

Rachel Green outfits

Her 'power' tailoring was seriously top notch. Invest in a grey blazer ASAP.

1. Frankie Shop, Gelso Oversized Blazer

Frankie Shop, Gelso Oversized Blazer

Buy now

Description

A Rachel Green outfit that we'll always remember consisted of a grey blazer over a matching grey

Frankie Shop, Gelso Oversized Blazer
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Yes To The Gingham Summer Dress

Rachel Green outfits

Rachel lived for print. This gingham dress is a must-have for the summer months. It's trying but not trying too much.

2. Reformation, Tovianna Linen Dress

Reformation, Tovianna Linen Dress

Buy now

Description

Reformation's mini is perfect for hot-weather holidays.

Reformation, Tovianna Linen Dress
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Mini Skirt Moment

Rachel Green outfits

With Y2K fashion back, we are seeing a lot of mini skirts, knee-high boots and sheer tights (it's also giving Clueless). Just remember who we saw it on first.

3. Staud, Tour Wrap-Effect Cotton-Blend Mini Skirt

Staud, Tour Wrap-Effect Cotton-Blend Mini Skirt

Buy now

Description

Rachel Green would definitely add this cotton-blend mini to her basket.

Staud, Tour Wrap-Effect Cotton-Blend Mini Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. Aeyde, Teresa Black Calf Boots

Aeyde, Teresa Black Calf Boots

Buy now

Description

These Aeyde boots couldn't be more classic if you're looking for a pair of black knee-highs.

Aeyde, Teresa Black Calf Boots
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Denim On Denim

Rachel Green outfits

We love this denim jacket on denim jeans look, which definitely made a comeback last summer! Phoebe and Monica's jackets are also to die for!

5. Toteme, Cropped Organic Denim Jacket

Toteme, Cropped Organic Denim Jacket

Buy now

Description

Toteme's denim jacket is smart enough to be worn in the office as well as for off-duty.

Toteme, Cropped Organic Denim Jacket
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. Arket, Denim Skirt

Arket, Denim Skirt

Buy now

Description

This Arket denim pencil skirt can be worn for work with a crisp white shirt and loafers.

Arket, Denim Skirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Graphic Tee Me

Rachel Green outfits

Throughout Friends, Rach gravitated towards fun tees when she was off-duty, often pairing them with cargo pants and mini skirts. This top = Gen Z-approved!

7. Ganni, Strawberry Relaxed T-Shirt

Ganni, Strawberry Relaxed T-Shirt

Buy now

Description

Ganni is your one-stop-shop for fun slogan T-shirts.

Ganni, Strawberry Relaxed T-Shirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Print Meets Denim

Rachel Green outfits

We can't decide what we want more: Rachel's patterned top or Monica's cami dress.

8. Louisa Ballou, Printed Stretch-Jersey Halter-Neck Tank

Louisa Ballou, Printed Stretch-Jersey Halter-Neck Tank

Buy now

Description

Louisa Ballou's halter-neck would be a hit with Rachel.

Louisa Ballou, Printed Stretch-Jersey Halter-Neck Tank
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Rachel's Wardrobe Essentials

Rachel Green outfits

Rachel's maternity wardrobe was as stylish as you might expect. You can't go wrong with a white shirt.

9. COS, Ballerina-Neck Floaty Linen Blouse

COS, Ballerina-Neck Floaty Linen Blouse

Buy now

Description

Buy this floaty blouse in a size up for extra breeze this summer

COS, Ballerina-Neck Floaty Linen Blouse
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

'90s Layers

Rachel Green outfits

This layered dress and top look is so '90s. Side note, Rachel's fluffy hair era is iconic.

10. Uniqlo, Light Sheer Jersey Crew-Neck Long-Sleeved T-Shirt

Uniqlo, Light Sheer Jersey Crew-Neck Long-Sleeved T-Shirt

Buy now

Description

Uniqlo's long-sleeved tee is the perfect layer if it isn't quite warm enough for bare arms.

Uniqlo, Light Sheer Jersey Crew-Neck Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

11. H&amp;M, Lace-Detail Slip Dress

H&M, Lace-Detail Slip Dress

Buy now

Description

This lace slip can be worn with or without a top underneath depending on the weather.

H&M, Lace-Detail Slip Dress
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Let's Talk Loafers

Rachel Green outfits

Rachel was ahead of her time, she called the loafer trend about a decade before it became a thing.

12. GH Bass &amp; Co, Weejuns Penny Loafers Black Leather

GH Bass & Co, Weejuns Penny Loafers Black Leather

Buy now

Description

No one makes loafers like GH Bass & Co.

GH Bass & Co, Weejuns Penny Loafers Black Leather
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us