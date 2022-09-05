Yes, You Can Find (Really Good) Affordable Cashmere On The High Street

We're now into the last few weeks of summer (sob), which means it's time to start thinking, however much you're dreading it, about the prospect of colder weather. But it's not all bad news because, with the arrival of autumn, comes to need for something a little bit more cosy and comfortable. We're talking about cashmere.

When it comes to offering both comfort and warmth, cashmere pieces are nothing short of a dream - and are just the thing for lifting our spirits in the dark evenings. From crew necks to socks, it remains a total luxury for winter and feels lovely to wear. But it's not just tops and accessories – cashmere joggers, dresses, polos and socks will satisfy your cashmere cravings.

©Noor & Zee

Thankfully, not all cashmere costs a fortune. The high street is brimming with excellent options, whatever you're looking for. Everyone's favourite M&S, for example, has cashmere jumpers in every colour, print and style imaginable from just £79. Last year, Arket brought recycled cashmere into its stores. Its oversized polo neck, available in black or biscuit, will be your go-to jumper from October-March.

Uniqlo has everything from coats to beanie hats and, if it's cashmere loungewear you're after, then look to The White Company, which has some of the snuggliest hoodie and joggers sets we've seen. At Reformation you can get a collared cashmere cardigan for office days and a cashmere two-piece for after-hours. A new cosy take on the twin-set? Yes please.