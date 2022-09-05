  1. Home
  2. Fashion
  3. Shopping

Yes, You Can Find (Really Good) Affordable Cashmere On The High Street

From jumpers to joggers, consider cashmere this autumn's comfort blanket.

Best affordable cashmere
by Hannah Banks-Walker |
Posted

We're now into the last few weeks of summer (sob), which means it's time to start thinking, however much you're dreading it, about the prospect of colder weather. But it's not all bad news because, with the arrival of autumn, comes to need for something a little bit more cosy and comfortable. We're talking about cashmere.

When it comes to offering both comfort and warmth, cashmere pieces are nothing short of a dream - and are just the thing for lifting our spirits in the dark evenings. From crew necks to socks, it remains a total luxury for winter and feels lovely to wear. But it's not just tops and accessories – cashmere joggers, dresses, polos and socks will satisfy your cashmere cravings.

best Affordable cashmere highstreet
©Noor & Zee

Thankfully, not all cashmere costs a fortune. The high street is brimming with excellent options, whatever you're looking for. Everyone's favourite M&S, for example, has cashmere jumpers in every colour, print and style imaginable from just £79. Last year, Arket brought recycled cashmere into its stores. Its oversized polo neck, available in black or biscuit, will be your go-to jumper from October-March.

Uniqlo has everything from coats to beanie hats and, if it's cashmere loungewear you're after, then look to The White Company, which has some of the snuggliest hoodie and joggers sets we've seen. At Reformation you can get a collared cashmere cardigan for office days and a cashmere two-piece for after-hours. A new cosy take on the twin-set? Yes please.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Cashmere Pieces On The High Street

Mango, 100% Cashmere Cardigan
1 of 13

COS, Funnel-Neck Cashmere Jumper
2 of 13

The White Company, Rib-Trim Cashmere Hoodie
3 of 13

The White Company, Rib-Trim Cashmere Joggers
4 of 13

Arket, Oversized Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper
5 of 13

M&S, Autograph Pure Cashmere Collared Relaxed Jumper
6 of 13

Uniqlo, 3D Knit Seamless Cashmere V-Neck Jumper
7 of 13

J.Crew, Cashmere Cropped Sweater Tank
8 of 13

Boden, Margot Cashmere Jumper
9 of 13

Everlane, The Cashmere Crew
10 of 13

Reformation, Fantino Cashmere Collared Cardigan
11 of 13

Whistles, Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper
12 of 13

Me+Em, Icon Cashmere Crop Box Hoody
13 of 13

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us