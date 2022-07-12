The Best Shapewear Tried And Trusted By Celebrities And Their Stylists

What is shapewear?

Shapewear was born in an era in which woman were made to believe they had to adhere to a very specific body type (note: also the age of bodycon dresses and low-rise jeans) and was marketed as a "solution to your problem areas" and to restrict, restrain or compress your curves. Today, however, brands like Heist ,Commando and Skimsare (thankfully) helping to redefine body-shaping underwear for the modern woman by helping to create a base to any outfit for all occasions, wants and needs with clever solution wear designed to suit every eventuality. For example, the Skims one-leg shorts – perfect for slipping on under a dress with a thigh-high split or a personal favourite, the Spanx undie-tectable thong for the ultimate invisible finish.

It's not about 'control', it's just about providing functional underwear that makes you feel good.

Is shapewear safe to wear?

Heist has been a pioneer in this market. Using technology usually reserved for British athletes, the brand set out on a quest to dismantle what was regarded as the overwhelmingly anti-feminist discourse around shapewear. The issue, as with the lingerie market at large, was that too often, shapewear was marketed to women through the male gaze, suggesting it was something they 'needed' to wear in order to appear more attractive or thinner. 'Heist exists to serve women by making them feel seen, heard and included with underwear that actually works,' says Fiona Fairhurst, Heist's VP Innovation. 'We know that women dress for themselves so we're about making them feel good. What we’ve done is create shapewear that does not conform to unrealistic, unnatural ideals – ours is shapewear that smooths and supports with the wearer in mind.'

Last year, Kim Kardashian founded Skims after she became frustrated with the lack of shapewear options - struggling to find anything that offered the right support, coverage or shade. This led her to cut up and dye pieces at home, sewing them together to get the solutions and results she wanted - even wearing multiple pairs at once for red carpet events. Since then, the brand has gone where most other shapewear brands had never gone before. Think one-legged sculpting shorts, nipple covers and body tape in a variety of skin tones, as well as a size range that went from XXS to 5X.

We have to hand it to her, Skims really is a great lingerie destination for every undergarment thinkable and, more importantly, it's inclusive of size and skin colour. At the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Saoirse Ronan and Priyanka Chopra were among stars wearing Skims – Celebrity stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, even revealed on her Instagram Stories that she relied on Skim’s shapewear in the ‘umber’ shade when she dressed Priyanka for the annual event.

What is the best shapewear for tummy control?

Spanx, which celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this year, remains the market leader, you might be pleased to know that it has evolved beyond the breath-restricting girdles of the past to create shapewear that neither looks, nor feels, like shapewear yet still does the trick.

Rebecca Corbin-Murray, a celebrity stylist, starts every outfit by selecting the right undergarments, and swears by Spanx: 'I buy Spanx, Spanx and more Spanx,' said the 37-year-old, who styles A-listers such as Florence Pugh, Gemma Chan and Lily James. 'I buy everyone I work with a range of pieces of different lengths and heights. It's not about being smaller. It just makes for better lines and it makes a dress look so much better.'

Elizabeth Saltzman, who styles the likes of Sandra Oh and Saoirse Ronan swears by a few brands: 'Commando does an excellent body suit and I love their thongs. We use Wolford for tights and then there are times when you need Spanx. They’ve got really, really fine high-waisted pants that I love.'

We’ve rounded up 13 shapewear essentials that the A-list, and their stylists, swear by.

